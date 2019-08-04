Two people were airlifted with serious injuries after a vehicle wreck at the intersection of Wilmington and Sunnybrook boulevards Sunday. One of the victims was taken to All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, which happened around 2:30 p.m. and caused some road blockage. No further information was available.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Thomas James Vicari, 51, 4000 block of Michel Tree St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Thomas Noel Seeley, 59, 4800 block of Hurley Ave., North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $1,120.
Chester J. Matlock, Jr., 45, of Glen Gardner, NJ. Charges: failure to appear and an underlying charge. Bond: none.
Michelle Victoria Miller, 42, 500 block of Alta Vista Ave., Englewood. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, false identification given to law enforcement officer and an out of county warrant. Bond: $21,000.
Jason Michael Kiley, 38, 1200 block of Ample Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,000.
Brian Michael Denton, 43, 600 block of Dalton Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,000.
Patricia Miyuki Hardy, 25, 23100 block of Rountree Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: aggravated assault. Bond: $15,000.
Ryan Noel-Jeune, 21, 22200 block of Lancaster Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to register as convicted felon. Bond: $1,000.
Joseph Robert Maloney, 67, Penn. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Joseph Charles McAndrew, 45, 1200 block of Poplar Ave., Venice. Charge: battery on person 65 years of age or older. Bond: none.
Timothy Joel Wisgerhof, 53, 920 block of W. Douglas Court, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,200.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Lyle Conrad Poquette, 38, 1700 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: $500.
The Florida Highway Patrol of Venice reported the following arrests:
Zachary David Schwind, 25, 130 block of Ball St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,200.
— Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
