Two Port Charlotte residents were arrested on felony drug charges Sunday for the second time in less than a month.

Matthew Nero, 23, and Alexa Powers, 19, were stopped Sunday at El Jobean and Tamiami Trail by a deputy who observed the tail lights on their truck were inoperable, according to a press release. The deputy recognized them from arresting them previously on April 18.

A member of the canine unit responded to the scene for a free air sniff after Nero denied consent to search the truck, the press release stated. K-9 Scar reportedly alerted to the presence of illegal drugs.

A digital scale was located in the driver's side door pocket, and a small opening near the ignition contained a baggie of methamphetamine, the press release stated. Marijuana, hypodermic needles, and a Dilaudid pill were allegedly located in a purse on the passenger floorboard. The purse also contained identification cards belonging to Powers. In the backseat, deputies found another digital scale containing visible cocaine residue and a large number of plastic baggies similar to the type commonly used in street level narcotics sales.

Upon his arrest, a plastic bag containing 25.9 grams of cocaine were found in Nero's pocket. He was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Powers was charged with possession of a controlled substance (Dilaudid), possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Joseph Giacobbe, 19, of St. Petersburg. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.

Christopher Bryant Ramsey, 20, of Sarasota. Charges: driving without license revoked habitual offender, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $11,500.

Kelly Jo Dakouny, 39, 24300 block of Riverfront Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none (supervised release).

Michael Thomas Pratt Jr., 39, 21100 block of Bersell Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,500.

Scott Francis Comtois, 30, 900 block of Sidney Terrace NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts petty theft 3rd subsequent offense. Bond: $10,000.

Rick Michael Dougan, 63, 1100 block of Campagna Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $1,500.

Suzanne Renee Stone, 57, 300 block of Dover Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $1,000.

Tommy Jo Slone, 47, of Orlando. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.

Rachel Mary Rak, 29, 2800 block of 11th St., Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.

Taylor Price Dirrigle, 24, 7000 block of Adderly Road, Englewood. Charges: six counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, corruption by threat against public servant, disorderly intoxication, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.

Richard A. Hinchliffe, 67, 500 block of Encarnacion St., Punta Gorda. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none (released on own recognizance).

Angel Leeanna Bryce, 36, 15300 block of Orangeade Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Ryan Arthur Spears, 35, 3700 block of El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Danielle Marie Cook, 33, 2900 block of South Salford Blvd., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and four counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.

Crystal Dawn Fields, 40, 6500 block of Mechler St., Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Brad Edward Armstrong, 46, of North Fort Myers. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:

Vincente-Abel Reyes-Gonzalez, 40, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and DUI. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Caleb Dakdok, 21, 1000 block of Center Road, Venice.  Charges: probation violation, battery on a police officer. Bond: none.

Ian Mahmudi, 33, 1400 block of Ravinia Court, Venice. Charges: two counts of DUI, possession of marijuana, not more than 20 grams, drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $1,620.

Guillermo Meyzen, 44, 5400 block of Simrak Street, North Port. Charges: probation violation, possession of mislabeled drugs, probation violation, possession of synthetic narcotics with intent to sell. Bond: none.

Barry Whiteland, 55, 8000 block of Herbison Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, use of a two-way electronic device to facilitate commission of a felony. Bond: $10,000.

Monica Wilson, 62, 900 block of Southland Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Robert Palmer, 51, 500 block of Morrison Avenue, Englewood. Charges: DUI, driving with a suspended license. Bond: $620.

Robert Squire, 61, 19000 block of Jacinda Street, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Gregory Willingham, 57, E. Venice Avenue, Venice. Charge: trespassing, failure to leave property upon order of owner. Bond: $500.

Michael Manuri, 60, block of 1100 Buttonwood Court, Venice. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill; hit and run; leaving the scene of crash involving damage to property. Bond:none

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Joshua Luckadoo, 32, 6600 block of Cutoma Road, North Port.  Charge: disturbing the peace.  Bond: $120.

Krista Daniels, 30, 1000 block of Guild Street, Charlotte.  Charge: larceny, petit theft, second offense, third degree.  Bond: $120.

John Frederick, 55, 4300 block of Gorgas Street, North Port. Charge: battery, touch or strike (domestic)  Bond: $10,000.

Ari Levy, 26, 3400 block of Worthington Avenue, North Port. Charge; DUI, third violation within 10 years. Bond: $1,500.

Leslie Treworgy, 58, 4000 block of Targee Avenue, North Port. Charges: probation violation, reckless driving with alcohol as a factor. Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Gregory Willingham, 57, East Venice Avenue, Venice. Charge: trespassing, failure to leave property upon order of owner. Bond: $500.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

Ashley Cosh, 3300 block of Bohio Street, North Port. Charges: robbery, sudden snatching, drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $10,500.

— Compiled by Anne Easker

