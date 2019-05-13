Two Port Charlotte residents were arrested on felony drug charges Sunday for the second time in less than a month.
Matthew Nero, 23, and Alexa Powers, 19, were stopped Sunday at El Jobean and Tamiami Trail by a deputy who observed the tail lights on their truck were inoperable, according to a press release. The deputy recognized them from arresting them previously on April 18.
A member of the canine unit responded to the scene for a free air sniff after Nero denied consent to search the truck, the press release stated. K-9 Scar reportedly alerted to the presence of illegal drugs.
A digital scale was located in the driver's side door pocket, and a small opening near the ignition contained a baggie of methamphetamine, the press release stated. Marijuana, hypodermic needles, and a Dilaudid pill were allegedly located in a purse on the passenger floorboard. The purse also contained identification cards belonging to Powers. In the backseat, deputies found another digital scale containing visible cocaine residue and a large number of plastic baggies similar to the type commonly used in street level narcotics sales.
Upon his arrest, a plastic bag containing 25.9 grams of cocaine were found in Nero's pocket. He was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Powers was charged with possession of a controlled substance (Dilaudid), possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Joseph Giacobbe, 19, of St. Petersburg. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.
Christopher Bryant Ramsey, 20, of Sarasota. Charges: driving without license revoked habitual offender, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $11,500.
Kelly Jo Dakouny, 39, 24300 block of Riverfront Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none (supervised release).
Michael Thomas Pratt Jr., 39, 21100 block of Bersell Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,500.
Scott Francis Comtois, 30, 900 block of Sidney Terrace NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts petty theft 3rd subsequent offense. Bond: $10,000.
Rick Michael Dougan, 63, 1100 block of Campagna Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $1,500.
Suzanne Renee Stone, 57, 300 block of Dover Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $1,000.
Tommy Jo Slone, 47, of Orlando. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
Rachel Mary Rak, 29, 2800 block of 11th St., Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.
Taylor Price Dirrigle, 24, 7000 block of Adderly Road, Englewood. Charges: six counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, corruption by threat against public servant, disorderly intoxication, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.
Richard A. Hinchliffe, 67, 500 block of Encarnacion St., Punta Gorda. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none (released on own recognizance).
Angel Leeanna Bryce, 36, 15300 block of Orangeade Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Ryan Arthur Spears, 35, 3700 block of El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Danielle Marie Cook, 33, 2900 block of South Salford Blvd., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and four counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
Crystal Dawn Fields, 40, 6500 block of Mechler St., Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Brad Edward Armstrong, 46, of North Fort Myers. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:
Vincente-Abel Reyes-Gonzalez, 40, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and DUI. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Caleb Dakdok, 21, 1000 block of Center Road, Venice. Charges: probation violation, battery on a police officer. Bond: none.
Ian Mahmudi, 33, 1400 block of Ravinia Court, Venice. Charges: two counts of DUI, possession of marijuana, not more than 20 grams, drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $1,620.
Guillermo Meyzen, 44, 5400 block of Simrak Street, North Port. Charges: probation violation, possession of mislabeled drugs, probation violation, possession of synthetic narcotics with intent to sell. Bond: none.
Barry Whiteland, 55, 8000 block of Herbison Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, use of a two-way electronic device to facilitate commission of a felony. Bond: $10,000.
Monica Wilson, 62, 900 block of Southland Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Robert Palmer, 51, 500 block of Morrison Avenue, Englewood. Charges: DUI, driving with a suspended license. Bond: $620.
Robert Squire, 61, 19000 block of Jacinda Street, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Gregory Willingham, 57, E. Venice Avenue, Venice. Charge: trespassing, failure to leave property upon order of owner. Bond: $500.
Michael Manuri, 60, block of 1100 Buttonwood Court, Venice. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill; hit and run; leaving the scene of crash involving damage to property. Bond:none
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Joshua Luckadoo, 32, 6600 block of Cutoma Road, North Port. Charge: disturbing the peace. Bond: $120.
Krista Daniels, 30, 1000 block of Guild Street, Charlotte. Charge: larceny, petit theft, second offense, third degree. Bond: $120.
John Frederick, 55, 4300 block of Gorgas Street, North Port. Charge: battery, touch or strike (domestic) Bond: $10,000.
Ari Levy, 26, 3400 block of Worthington Avenue, North Port. Charge; DUI, third violation within 10 years. Bond: $1,500.
Leslie Treworgy, 58, 4000 block of Targee Avenue, North Port. Charges: probation violation, reckless driving with alcohol as a factor. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Gregory Willingham, 57, East Venice Avenue, Venice. Charge: trespassing, failure to leave property upon order of owner. Bond: $500.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
Ashley Cosh, 3300 block of Bohio Street, North Port. Charges: robbery, sudden snatching, drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $10,500.
— Compiled by Anne Easker
