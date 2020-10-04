The Punta Gorda Police Department is looking for the public’s help to find a suspect who stole a car.

It was stolen from the parking lot of 615 Cross Street in Punta Gorda on Sept. 24.

Surveillance video shows the suspect getting out of a vehicle that had been stolen out of Lee County and walking toward another vehicle. Video does not capture the suspect’s face but does show the unusual way that the suspect walks.

PGPD is asking anyone with information to call 1-800-780-TIPS.

