A 62-year-old pedestrian was in serious condition Thursday at Tampa General Hospital after being struck by a Ford Explorer, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
Diane Carol Ashworth, 69, Port Charlotte, was driving the Ford east on Edgewater Drive, approaching Cousley Drive, when she reportedly struck Lawrence Patrick Corrigan, 62, of Port Charlotte, in the outside lane.
Ashworth continued east and collided with a Charlotte County Waste Management truck parked on the road, according to FHP. The truck was unoccupied at the time.
Ashworth was uninjured, but Corrigan was transported to Tampa General with serious injuries, FHP reported. The crash remains under investigation.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Gabriel Wagoner, 38, 2600 block of Mogegan Road, Venice. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Jenna Sue Spitler, 29, 300 block of Flamingo Road, Venice. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Terris Devon Washington Sr., 29, Tampa. Charges: three underlying charges and failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony. Bond: none.
Maria Magdalena Montanez Colon, 64, 5600 block of Almar Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Brian Keith Wolf, 51, 2700 block of Lee Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: burglary of an occupied structure unarmed and criminal mischief more than $1,000 damage. Bond: $15,000.
Lakeysha Lacora Newell, 35, 1800 block of Sand Pine Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: $4,000.
Joshua Phillip Browning, 32, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocations, battery and violation of condition of pretrial release. Bond: none.
Whisper Rain Parker, 23, 3500 block of Adeline Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: burglary of an occupied structure unarmed and criminal mischief more than $1,000 damage. Bond: $15,000.
Martina Marie Tatarcyk, 58, 100 block of Godfrey Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.
Joseph Clifton Allen, 48, 20400 block of Mount Prospect, Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation, operating motor vehicle without a valid license, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Matthew Robert Betourney, 38, 3300 block of Bohio Street, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended 2nd offense and driver present non-current insurance. Bond: $5,000.
Cynthia Joan Gumm, 48, Fort Myers. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Kenneth Joseph Sindelar, 45, 2600 block of Titania Road, Englewood. Charges: two counts violation of probation. Bond: none.
James Anthony Mazy Jr., 37, 6100 block of Shasta Street, Englewood. Charges: retail theft $300 or more second offense, possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $9,000.
Peter Joseph Mercorelli, 66, Arcadia. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.
Stephanie Michelle Kilisz, 38 Zolfo Springs. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $12,500.
Jadethanal Xavier Whitesell-Shumate, 21, 22100 block of Boltair Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
William Gerard Vanpolanenpetel, 58, 14500 block of Lillian Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary of an occupied structure unarmed, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and criminal mischief more than $1,000 damage. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Lugo Adrian Castro, 24, Arcadia. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Timothy Byrnes, 29, 6000 block of Merril Street, North Port. Charges: two counts of fraud, obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, fraudulent use of personal identification. Bond: None.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Linda Aarden, 31, 1400 block of Norvell Avenue, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: None.
Dylan Depolito, 21, 4000 block of Flint Drive, North Port. Charge: fraud, uttering a false document. Bond: $1,500.
Justin Lentini, 33, 100 block of Auster Road, Venice. Charges: driving while license suspended, marijuana possession, not more than 20 grams. Bond: $5,000.
Anthony Schmidt, 53, 500 block of Alta Vista Avenue, Englewood. Charge: burglary of a unoccupied structure. Bond: None.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening.
