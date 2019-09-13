PORT CHARLOTTE — The Port Charlotte Beach Park Pool, 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte, will be closed Sept. 17-20 for pool maintenance.
The pool will reopen Sept. 21 for all regularly scheduled programs and activities.
For information, contact Katie Meier at 941-627-1628 ext.104 or Katherine.Meier@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
