Complete Dental Care in Port Charlotte is hosting a day of free dentistry Feb. 16.
Dr. Keya Brown, Dr. Taylor Minkus and their team at Complete Dental Care provide the free dental care to people without dental insurance.
“This event is a great opportunity for us to share our time and resources with those less fortunate and give back to the community,” said Brown in a news release.
“Through this event, we hope to educate patients on the importance of dental health and encourage them to adopt an ongoing oral care regimen,” said Minkus.
During the day, a choice of one free cleaning or extraction will be provided per patient on Saturday, Feb. 16, between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., at 1940 Tamiami Trail, Suite 102, in Port Charlotte.
Patients will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis. For more information call 941-625-7413, or visit www.FreeDentistryDay.org.
Luncheon set
Are you from Boone County, Ind.?
For over 55 years, Boone County residents — present and past — have held a luncheon in the region to catch up, according to Charlotte County resident and Arlene Kincaid, formerly of Boone County.
This year the group will gather for lunch at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 19, at the Shell Factory, along U.S. 41, in North Fort Myers.
The lunch will be a buffet, or menu items can be ordered. To reserve a spot at the lunch, call 239-995-2124.
Volunteer of the year
The Charlotte County Retired Educators Association has selected Julee Craig as its 2018-19 Volunteer of the Year.
Craig is originally from in Florida and attended the University of Cincinnati. She taught and worked in a number of states, and got her Reading Specialist Master’s degree from East Stroudsburg University, according to a press release from the CCREA.
After 32 years in education, Craig retired and moved to Florida, but still wanted to keep busy. She is active and holds several positions with the CCREA, Charlotte Chorale, and Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
Soon after joining the church, Julee began overseeing the operation of the church’s food pantry and finally, Craig joined the Guardian Ad Litem program.
For more information on the CCREA call 202-553-2665.
