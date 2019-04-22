Port Charlotte Garden Club installs new officers

Left to right: Sandi Witzke, Carolyn Savary and Lee Ann Ferriola as trustees; Marilyn Brown, Parliamentarian; Karen Mullen, Vice President; Kirsten Strecker, Corresponding Secretary; Connie Ferris, President; Jane Clark, Recording Secretary and Janet Reynolds, Treasurer.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

New officers of the Port Charlotte Garden Club for the 2019-21 season were recently installed, as the club now prepares for its 62nd year of existence. Meetings are held at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church at 2565 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. The club’s meetings are always open to the public. For more information, contact Carolyn Savary at 941-426-1299.

