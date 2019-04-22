Port Charlotte Garden Club installs new officers

New officers of the Port Charlotte Garden Club for the 2019-21 season were recently installed, as the club now prepares for its 62nd year of existence. Meetings are held at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church at 2565 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. The club’s meetings are always open to the public. For more information, contact Carolyn Savary at 941-426-1299.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.