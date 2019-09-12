PORT CHARLOTTE — Things are looking a lot more green.
Port Charlotte's second medical cannabis dispensary, Curaleaf, officially opened its doors Thursday at 1994 Kings Highway, celebrating with the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce.
Another dispensary, Trulieve, is opening its Port Charlotte location today at 10 a.m. Their dispensary will be located at 4120 Tamiami Trail and they are offering 25% off in-store purchases all day.
Curaleaf's grand opening event ran the whole day, where customers could partake in a medical cannabis educational seminar led by Dr. Heather Ault, healthy cannabis cooking demonstrations from Chef Laura Grammatico and chair massages. All activities were free.
"This part of the population was under served," said Curaleaf's regional operations manager for Florida, Vinnit Patel. Most of the people that came in Thursday were already receiving deliveries or visiting other Curaleaf locations elsewhere, Patel said.
Curaleaf will be opening a Sarasota location in over a month, according to Patel.
If residents couldn't make it to the grand opening, don't worry. The store will have free weekly seminars on cannabinoids for patients, physicians and the community.
"This medicine has been around for thousands of years," Patel said. "It helps destigmatize the industry."
The store also offered a 25% off grand opening discount for all patients. Products include capsules, oils, distillates, concentrates, vape pens, pre-rolls, smokable flower and topical creams.
This is the company's 26th dispensary in Florida, at 3,600 square-feet and two private consultation rooms.
The area’s first medical marijuana dispensary, VidaCann, opened in May at 1100 El Jobean Road, Unit 112.
Curaleaf is open Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
In 2017, Charlotte County overturned a ban involving medical marijuana dispensaries. The year before that, 71% of Florida voters approved medical marijuana.
