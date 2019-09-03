PORT CHARLOTTE — Residents will now have options when it comes to choosing their medical cannabis.
Port Charlotte's second medical cannabis dispensary, Curaleaf, opened its doors recently at 1994 Kings Highway.
The dispensary will celebrate its official grand opening in conjunction with the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce Sept. 12 for the entirety of business hours, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
"Curaleaf is thrilled to be part of the Port Charlotte community," said the company's director of marketing Yesenia Garcia, "and we are excited to provide a team of trained associates, medical cannabis educational resources, and quality medical products."
The store currently offers vapes, flower, tinctures, capsules, topicals, concentrates and other products.
With this addition, Curaleaf will have 26 dispensary locations in Florida, including Fort Myers, Tampa and St. Petersburg, and has the third most dispensaries in the state. Curaleaf has 49 total dispensaries across the country.
"It's part of our continuing effort to expand our footprint in Florida to provide patients with access to Curaleaf's premium medical cannabis products and educational resources," said Joe Lusardi, the CEO of Curaleaf.
The dispensary also plans to educate the public, holding free weekly seminars on cannabinoids for patients, physicians and the community.
Staff will also be available for free private consultations for new patients needing assistance with registering with the Florida Department of Health, according to a statement.
There are over 260,000 active patients in Florida as of Aug. 30, according to the Office of Medical Marijuana Use.
Curaleaf also dispensed the second largest amount of smokable marijuana statewide last week at 1,842 ounces, behind Trulieve's 5,095 ounces.
The dispensary will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
The area's first medical marijuana dispensary, VidaCann, opened in May at 1100 El Jobean Road, Unit 112.
Both VidaCann and Curaleaf offer delivery for their medicinal products when ordered online.
Trulieve, which has the most dispensaries throughout Florida, anticipates opening its Port Charlotte location in the fall, according to previous reporting. Their dispensary will be located at 4120 Tamiami Trail.
