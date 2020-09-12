Alyssa Papol, a 2020 graduate of Port Charlotte High School, has earned the highest and most prestigious honor available to a Girl Scout — the Gold Award.
According to a Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida press release, Papol wanted to help elementary school students be more successful in the classroom. She created a project, "A Walk for a Healthy Mind," when she learned that many children have a hard time focusing in class and she wanted to educate teachers about the importance of giving elementary students more breaks throughout the school day.
She received approval to install a sensory walk at her local elementary school and taught teachers and students about its benefits and how to take sensory-based breaks to relieve stress and anxiety. Based on the success of the project, other area schools have begun proposing the adoption of sensory walks for their own students, as stated in the release.
“Gold Award Girl Scouts are the dreamers and doers who take ‘make the world a better place’ to the next level,” said Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida CEO Mary Anne Servian in the press release. “Alyssa tackled an issue that is important to her and her community and we congratulate her on this momentous accomplishment.”
The Gold Award is earned by girls from ninth-12th grades, who demonstrate extraordinary leadership in developing meaningful, sustainable solutions to local, national or global challenges.
A total of 14 Girl Scouts from the Gulfcoast Council earned the Gold Award in 2020. To learn more about the Girl Scout Gold Award, local award recipients, and their projects, or for more information about Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida, visit www.gsgcf.org.
