One Port Charlotte woman sure rubbed off on her granddaughter.
Kim Lovejoy Ross who is retired from the U.S. Air Force took a trip recently from her home in Port Charlotte to Tampa.
It wasn’t just any trip, though.
Her daughter, Courtney Moore, described it as “not something that happens very often.”
During that trip, Lovejoy stood on a podium in her uniform. Below her was her grandaughter, Madison Lovejoy, in full attention.
Madison didn’t just look up to her grandma. She was inspired by her. That was made clear after the elder Lovejoy recently administered the Oath of Enlistment into the U.S. Navy to her granddaughter at the Military Entrance Processing Station in Tampa.
“I’ve always been so proud of my grammie to have spent 25 years in the service including her two tours in the Middle East,” said Madison. “Her experience definitely helped convince me to join the Navy.”
It wasn’t just a special moment for them.
“As a woman, it’s neat to watch another woman, my mother, swear in my daughter,” said Moore.
Lovejoy, a senior at Summerlin Academy in Bartow, will attend basic training this summer, followed by training to be a gas turbine systems technician.
Kim Lovejoy Ross, a retired master sergeant, also served as the executive director of the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda until she retired in 2016.
Free business management trainingBusey Bank and SCORE Port Charlotte are presenting a workshop on how to “Manage Your Business Using Your Financials.”
The workshop is Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 pm., at Busey Bank, 1490 Tamami Trail in Port Charlotte.
“The income statement, balance sheet and cash flow statement are the most powerful tools you have in your management tool box,” a press release on the training states. “Learn how to interpret the information in these financial statements and use that information to guide and monitor the progress of your business.”
Ed Davis, Mentor with SCORE Port Charlotte, will also show attendees how to use those reports to make decisions for future growth.
The workshop and lunch are available at no charge. Busey Bank is sponsoring the event. Seating is limited, so attendees must pre-register for the workshop in advance at portcharlotte.score.org
Housing authority gets grantPunta Gorda Housing Authority has received a grant for $53,250 to fund a family self-sufficiency coordinator position for a year.
The coordinator will connect families getting housing assistance through a Housing Choice Voucher, with resources.
The aim is to help people increase their earned income, financial literacy and reduce or eliminate the need for welfare assistance. That way they can progress toward economic independence and self-sufficiency.
For more information on the grant call Kurt Pentelecuc, executive director of the housing authority, at 941-639-4344, ext. 402.
Come to an archaeological society meetingWarm Mineral Springs/Little Salt Spring Archaeological Society will feature new discoveries of the Everglades including lost creeks and prehistoric sites during its next meeting March 12.
“Archaeological testing of agricultural fields in the eastern Everglades has resulted in the discovery of creeks and prehistoric sites buried beneath the muck,” states a press release from the society. “This creek system had been previously unknown and was undetected during earlier assessments.”
The speaker is archaeologist Robert Carr, who is executive director of the Archaeological and Historical Conservancy, Inc.
The society meets at 7 p.m. at North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 South Biscayne Blvd. For more information call 941-426-7229.
Free estate planning, investment seminarsCharlotte State Bank & Trust Vice President Christine Hause and Portfolio Manager Gregory Thomas are offering three free seminars this month.
The seminars will help you establish, protect and expand estate and investment planning.
They are from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at bank offices at 4300 Aidan Lane in North Port; 1100 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte; and 2331 Tamiami Trail in Punta Gorda.
The first seminar involves the value of Florida residency and homestead, which is designed for seasonal residents. It is March 5 in North Port, March 12 in Port Charlotte and March 19 in Punta Gorda.
The second seminar is exchange traded funds versus mutual funds. It’s scheduled for March 6 in North Port, March 13 in Port Charlotte and March 20 in Punta Gorda.
Finally, a seminar on durable power of attorney and health care directives will be March 7 in North Port, March 14 in Port Charlotte and March 21 in Punta Gorda.
Though seminars are free, reservations are required. You can reserve a spot at any Charlotte State Bank & Trust office, by calling 941-235-5110, or by emailing rsvp@csbtfl.com.
— Do you have News of Note to share? Email it with JPEG photos to andrea.praegitzer@yoursun.com
