Port Charlotte High School Wind Orchestra spring concert was held May 7 at the Murdock Baptist Church. The Port Charlotte High School wind and Symphonic orchestras earned a superiority rating during a recent state competition, competing against 145 other bands at various locations.
Port Charlotte High School holds spring concert
- By SANDY MACYS Sun Correspondent
