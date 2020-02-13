PORT CHARLOTTE - Parts of Port Charlotte High School will soon be getting a fresh look.
The expected work will consist of auditorium renovations, including drywall, framing, flooring, painting, lighting, wood floors, acoustical wall panels, HVAC, plumbing, electrical and new sound systems.
News of the upcoming work came through a public notice seeking bids published in the Sun.
Charlotte County Schools spokesperson Mike Riley said ultimately the project costs are funded by the district's operating budget.
"The final costs will be determined by the bids we receive," Riley said. "And they will go before the School Board."
Renovations are also planned for the Port Charlotte High School varsity boys locker room. Those will include demolition, doors and hardware, drywall/framing, flooring, painting, training equipment, plumbing and electrical.
"The school was built in the 1980s and both areas need a facelift bad," Riley said. "If all goes well it will be done this summer. There will also be other projects that will happen over the summer like carpet replacement and painting and those bids will be reviewed by the staff and forwarded to the superintendent. This work is necessary to keep things looking nice."
Riley said there are several other projects that they anticipate scheduling for the summer including but not limited to carpet replacements, telephone system replacements, active board installations, chiller replacement, painting, security elements, athletic fields, and more.
"All costs to be determined as the projects unfold and are publicly bid," Riley said.
Sealed bids for furnishing labor and material and performing all work necessary for planned renovations at Port Charlotte High School are currently being accepted. Bids will be accepted by Halfacre Construction Company located at 8079 Golf Course Blvd. in Punta Gorda until 1 p.m. on Feb. 28.
Interested bidders can find the subcontractor qualification and vendor pack forms on the Halfacre Construction website at www.halfacreconstruction.com.
