By LIZ HARDAWAY
Staff Writer
PORT CHARLOTTE — Not all heart surgery requires going under the knife.
Now patients can undergo a trans-catheter aortic valve replacement in Charlotte County.
Patients previously had to travel to Sarasota Memorial Health or Lee Memorial Hospital. The first TAVR in the area was performed at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte last Friday.
TAVR is a minimally invasive heart-valve replacement that allows patients to fully recover within two days of the procedure, according to Dr. Farhan Majeed, the director of the Structural Heart Disease Program at the hospital.
The procedure was performed by a cardiovascular multidisciplinary team led by Majeed and Dr. Luis Dibos, the hospital’s chief of cardiac surgery.
“TAVR is one of the most innovative therapies of our generation,” Majeed said. “It gives patients an option that they have never had before.”
TAVR is a minimally invasive approach to treat a narrowing aortic valve, or aortic stenosis. A balloon-expandable or self-expanding valve is delivered to the heart via a catheter inserted an artery in the groin. The new valve is then deployed inside the aortic heart valve, enlarging the area for blood flow out of the heart.
“There are no incisions, and the heart does not need to be stopped, allowing for much faster recovery than traditional surgical valve replacement,” a news release from Bayfront Health Port Charlotte stated.
Though catheters aren’t the most comfortable procedure, treatment for the last several decades involved an incision in the chest, general anesthesia, stopping the heart while the patient is placed on a heart lung machine to enable the valve to be removed, and finally replacing the aortic valve.
“Some patients with severe aortic stenosis ignore their symptoms for fear of having to have surgery to cure their condition,” Dibos said. “For the first time in this area, patients no longer need to travel long distances to undergo this procedure.”
Over 7% of people over the age of 65 have this condition, Majeed said in a statement.
Typical symptoms of aortic stenosis are shortness of breath with activity, chest pain and even fainting spells. Over time, this places significant stress on the heart, weakening the heart muscle and ultimately leading to heart failure. The average survival, if gone untreated, is just two years.
Stenosis is typically an age-related condition in which calcium deposits build up in the valve tissue over time, leading to stiffening and poor function, according to the American Heart Association.
