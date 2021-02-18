On Nov. 13, 21-year-old Cape Coral woman Brittany Emme died after a wrong-way driver crashed into her sedan on U.S. 41 south of Punta Gorda.
Now, over three months after the fatality, a 51-year-old Port Charlotte man has been arrested in connection to the crash.
Stephen Benson is facing charges of DUI manslaughter, DUI injury to another, driving while license revoked involving death and four counts of DUI with property damage.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, Benson was driving a pickup northbound in the southbound lanes of U.S. 41 near Morningside Drive, which is south of Tuckers Grade. The Port Charlotte man’s Ford F-150 crashed head-on into the Emme's Kia Forte. She died at the scene.
Benson also then crashed into another vehicle, a pickup driven by a 42-year-old Lehigh Acres woman. She suffered minor injuries. Benson sustained critical injuries and both were taken to local hospitals.
At the time of the crash, FHP said that alcohol was a suspected factor.
Benson was booked into the Charlotte County Jail on Thursday morning.
Benson, along with the owner of the Ford F-150, Jennifer Rose, are being sued by Emme's father, according to court documents.
The wrongful death lawsuit was filed in Charlotte County on Dec. 15. Benson and Rose are being sued in excess of $30,000.
