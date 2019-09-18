PORT CHARLOTTE — A Port Charlotte man has died two weeks after a a vehicle he was driving crashed into a tree near El Jobean Road and Toledo Blade Boulevard.
Florida Highway Patrol announced Wednesday morning Edward W. Surette, 72, died Tuesday. After the Sept. 3 crash he was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital.
A 2014 Cadillac SRX that Surette was driving was headed westbound on El Jobean Road, approaching the intersection of Toledo Blade Boulevard.
FHP said the vehicle turned southwest in the intersection and crossed over into the eastbound lanes. Then it exited the roadway and the front of the vehicle collided with a tree, coming to rest facing south, on the south shoulder of El Jobean Road.
