PORT CHARLOTTE — Michael White dreamed the impossible dream.
The Port Charlotte resident competed against 40 contestants from across the globe, trying to “reach the unreachable star,” as he sang in his anthem, and placed fifth in the Karaoke World Championship solo competition in Japan late last month.
This was the KWC’s 17th year.
Four contestants were from Team USA this year, including White, national solo silver medalist DeOnzell Green from California, and national duet champions Ishma Cortez Clark and Laverne Valerisse Bell from Arkansas.
Green placed 19th in the solo competition, and Clark and Bell placed third in the duets category.
The first round, in which White placed first, took roughly seven hours, White said, since all 40 contestants performed. White was the 28th performance of the first round, where he sang “Home” by Marc Broussard, and was the 22nd performer in the second round, where he sang “Through the Rain” by Mariah Carey.
Performing so late was “invigorating and scary,” White said, allowing him to assess his competition. “It was like an athlete watching another athlete.”
The last day, White was one of 24 contestants promoted to the third round where he sang “Impossible Dream.”
Before performing each song, White was nervous, feeling it in the pit of his stomach. But once it was his turn to sing, it went away, he said.
“I never dreamed of this moment,” White said, with the “Impossible Dream” becoming his new anthem during the competition. “I put my heart into what I was doing and put my all into each line.”
That same day, White was a finalist in the top 12, where he sang his Nationals anthem, Jekyll & Hyde’s “This is the Moment.”
“It was mesmerizing,” White said, with the lights and stage decorations making him feel like a professional singer.
White placed fifth in the competition, with the UK’s Jenny Ball taking first.
“I felt like I let people down,” he said, but later was confident in his abilities and knew he had consistently performed each song.
“(White) was among several extraordinary talents this year, probably the strongest field of competitors in our 17-year history,” said Michael Yelvington, the public relations director and host of KWC. “(He) was a joy to spend time with and was an enthusiastic supporter of the other singers.”
Unfortunately, White will not be able to perform in next year’s solo competition as KWC rules stipulate a two-year hiatus before returning to a category, Yelvington said. He is eligible to compete in the duet category, but thought the competitions took too much time away from his family.
Next year’s competition will take place in Canada, Yelvington said, but the exact location hasn’t been announced yet.
White does hope to compete in the solo competition when he is able to, but in the meantime is open to coaching other aspiring singers and will keep hosting karaokefrom 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays at Punta Gorda’s Gators, 502 Kings St.
He also hopes to release an album in the future.
For KWC hopefuls, White suggests to start early. A Florida chapter is currently being organized, Yelvington said, but details will not be available until January.
To connect with White about voice coaching, email him at MichaelWhiteSings@gmail.com. White’s next performance will be at 8 p.m., Dec. 19 at Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, 1105 Taylor St. in Punta Gorda.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.