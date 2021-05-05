A Port Charlotte man was sentenced to nine years in prison following a 2019 arrest that stemmed from an undercover narcotics purchase set up by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
Jason Gerald Brothers, 42, of Port Charlotte, met up with a confidential informant and an undercover detective on Aug. 8, 2019, and sold about 29 grams of methamphetamine, according to the arrest report. Brothers was arrested on charges of amphetamine trafficking more than 14 grams, selling methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was also arrested in May 2020 on drug charges after deputies responded to a disturbance at the Knights Inn hotel in Port Charlotte, and deputies found narcotics including heroin in Brothers’ hotel room. He was arrested on six charges from that incident, but those charges were dropped as part of plea negotiations. A booking report lists Brothers as homeless of Port Charlotte.
Brothers was represented by attorney Scott Weinberg, who declined to comment on the case.
He was sentenced April 22 and adjudicated guilty of amphetamine trafficking more than 14 grams and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of selling methamphetamine was not prosecuted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.