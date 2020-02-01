PORT CHARLOTTE — A Port Charlotte man was arrested Friday for allegedly torturing his red and white pitbull, Sarge.
In October, Sarge “was found to be in a cruel and neglected state,” Charlotte County Animal Control division manager Brian Jones wrote to the State Attorney’s Office in late November when requesting a warrant for the owner’s arrest.
The owner, Jose Manuel Otero, 54, of 18000 block of Windingvail Ave., signed over custody of Sarge to Charlotte County Animal Control back in October. Based on Sarge’s condition, he was euthanized due to his condition based on a veterinarian’s recommendation.
“Otero was aware of the condition of his dog and failed to meet the needs of his dog,” Jones wrote, “allowing the dog to needlessly suffer for a significant period of time.”
The department also requested $483 in restitution for the medical costs and a monetary donation to the Charlotte County Animal Care Trust Fund.
Otero was arrested Friday and charged with torturing an animal with intent to hurt, injure or kill, a felony, and abandoning his animal, a first-degree misdemeanor.
He was held at Charlotte County Jail with a bond of $7,000, but bonded out later that day.
Otero was charged in 2014 for animals running at large and failing to obtain a license, certification or tag for his dog or cat.
His next court date is March 2.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Cade William Midgett, 22, 27100 block of Monroe St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Richard Allen Cafaro II, 45, 30100 Holly Grove Dr., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $7,500.
• Tyler Alexander Breedlove, 26, 300 block of Kindred Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, expiration of registration over six months, and violation of probation and community control. Bond: $3,500.
• Jose Silvestre Cruz, 23, of Oxnard, Calif. Charge: trespassing with failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $1,000.
• Steven Robert Shaffer, 39, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $1,500.
• Daniel Edward Amaral, 29, 25500 block of Tevesine Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $15,000.
• Raymond Scott Palm, 53, of Punta Gorda. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed and second degree larceny/petty theft first offense. Bond: $11,000.
• Wesley Scott McElroy, 24, 2300 block of Jacobs St., Port Charlotte. Charge: littering over 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $3,000.
• Brian Keith Morris, 39, 23400 block of Wickens Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: disorderly intoxication, resisting an officer without violence, and off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $3,001.
• Diamond Anthony Davis Jr., 30, 22300 block of Elmira Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of neglecting a child without great bodily harm, DUI, and refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended. Bond: $15,000.
• Pedro Carrillo Jr., 27, of North Fort Myers. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Ruben Garcia-Jardon, 43, of Lake Placid. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Tyrone Deshawn Williams, 31, of Fort Myers. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor and two underlying charges. Bond: none.
• Tristan Eugene Royer, 36, 1800 block of Meadowlark Ave., Englewood. Charges: three counts of violation of probation or community control and three counts of failure to appear on a felony. Bond: none.
• Nicole Louise Gates, 40, 300 block of S. Citrus Ave., Arcadia. Charge: driving while license suspended — third or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.
