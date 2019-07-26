By LIZ HARDAWAY
Staff Writer
PORT CHARLOTTE — The demand is high, so another medical marijuana dispensary is coming to Port Charlotte.
Trulieve, which already has locations in Venice, Fort Myers and Bonita Springs, anticipates opening its 4120 Tamiami Trail location in Port Charlotte in the fall, according to Trulieve spokesperson Victoria Walker.
There are currently over 246,000 active patients in the state, according to the Office of Medical Marijuana Use.
“There are a lot of patients in need,” she said. “We want to be as close to the patient base as possible.”
“A lot of our patients already use Trulieve,” said Dr. Dan Smith, an anesthesiologist who operates Liberate Medical Marijuana Physician Centers in Port Charlotte. “It will be a great convenience for them to have something much closer and more accessible.”
Smith currently has more than 2,000 patients at his practice, with 70% of those being over the age of 65.
Trulieve has 30 locations in Florida, and has the most active dispensaries in the state, according to the Florida Department of Health’s Office of Medical Marijuana Use.
The store’s building permit is currently under review, according to Charlotte County’s building permit database, but the location is still looking for people.
There are currently job postings on Indeed for the store, including an inventory coordinator, a product coordinator, a patient consultant and a LinkedIn posting for a store manager position that is no longer accepting applications.
Port Charlotte currently has one open medical marijuana dispensary, VidaCann. The store is located at 1100 El Jobean Road, Unit 112. It opened in May.
Another dispensary, Curaleaf, is slated to open this summer, according to a statement from the company. That dispensary will be located at 1932 Kings Highway, in Port Charlotte.
Most of these dispensaries also offer delivery for their medicinal products when ordered online.
Email: Liz.Hardaway@yoursun.com
