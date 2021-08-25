PORT CHARLOTTE - Law enforcement swarmed a Port Charlotte residence on Tuesday and arrested two men on a variety of drug charges, including trafficking fentanyl.
Daymond Davis Nolte, 41, and Daniel Paul Rogers, 49, who lived on the 1200 block of Ramsdel Street, were taken to the Charlotte County Jail, where they remain without bond.
Deputies with the Narcotics Unit, assisted by SWAT and Marine Patrol, executed a search warrant on the home and found a total of 38.6 grams of fentanyl and 15.3 grams of methamphetamine in various rooms.
They found empty plastic baggies, used syringes, and several illegal controlled substances including clonazepam, methadone, amphetamine, and alprazolam.
Nolte was charged with:
• trafficking fentanyl
• possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell
• possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (amphetamine and dextroamphetamine)
• possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (alprazolam)
• possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methadone hydrochloride)
• possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (clonazepam)
• possession of drug paraphernalia
Rogers was charged with:
• trafficking fentanyl
• possession of fentanyl with intent to sell
• possession of marijuana less than 20 grams
• possession of drug paraphernalia
According to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, the estimated street value of the fentanyl was about $10,000 and the estimated street value of the methamphetamine was about $1,500.
