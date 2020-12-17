While trying to help others, a Port Charlotte Navy airman died Wednesday.
Trevor Lee Smith, 21, saw a two-car crash on the left side of Interstate 75 near the King's Highway exit on Wednesday evening, and stopped his vehicle on the right shoulder.
As he ran across the street attempting to help the people in the crash, he was struck and killed by a pickup truck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
“He was a great person, cared for every one of his friends; always put his life in risk to make sure his friends or loved ones or anyone were OK,” his friend Jaylon Borges told The Daily Sun. “He was in the Navy. He had a great young life.”
After striking Smith, the Ford pickup truck crashed into the original wreck that involved a sedan and a tractor-trailer, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The three Cape Coral men in the pickup truck were not injured, troopers say.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 32-year-old Cape Coral man, sustained serious injuries and was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital.
The two people in the sedan had to be extricated from the vehicle because it was then wedged between the tractor-trailer and the pickup truck, according to EMS responders.
A 22-year-old Port Charlotte woman had minor injuries and a 27-year-old Port Charlotte man had serious injuries, troopers say. The two were taken to Fawcett Memorial Hospital.
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.