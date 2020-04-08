PORT CHARLOTTE — An employee at the Publix on South McCall Road in Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove) tested positive for the coronavirus, the grocery chain confirmed Wednesday evening.
Charlotte County has 76 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday evening. One person died from the disease in Charlotte County March 28, according to the Florida Department of Health.
The company has implemented additional guidelines and precautions to ensure the safety of both its customers and associates, such as:
• A heightened ongoing disinfection program focusing on high-touch surfaces like touch pads, door and drawer handles, phones and computers.
• Continued cleaning and sanitization of stores.
• Quarantine and paid leave for 14 days for any associate who tests positive for COVID-19 to recover from the illness.
• Notification, quarantine and paid leave for up to 14 days for associates who have been in close contact with the associate who tests positive for COVID-19.
• The installation of plexiglass shields at registers, customer service desks and pharmacies in all stores.
• In-store signage and public address announcements reminding customers and associates of social distancing.
• Visual reminders of appropriate six-foot spacing via marked lines at registers.
• Adjusted store hours to allow more time to conduct additional disinfection measures and restock shelves.
For more information on COVID-19, visit www.FloridaHealthCOVID19.gov or call 1-866-779-6121.
