PUNTA GORDA — “I say shucky ducky, you say quack quack.”
This is Port Charlotte entertainer Michael White’s signature line hosting Sunday night karaoke at Gatorz in Punta Gorda.
But he said it again Saturday singing for his carnival fundraiser. The musical celebration was for all ages; it had a raffle, a cakewalk, a dunk tank and, of course, karaoke.
The fundraiser’s proceeds went toward White’s upcoming trip to Tokyo to compete in the Karaoke World Championship.
Back in August, White won first place at the Karaoke World Championships’ USA National Finals.
But as he prepares for Tokyo, he’s taking time to thank the community:
“You have made a person who didn’t believe dreams could come true a liar,” White said.
White hosts karaoke at Gatorz, 502 King St. in Punta Gorda, every Sunday.
“He has a huge following,” said Nikki Carranza, who used to work at Gatorz and has known White for years. “He makes our customers his family.”
Though the competition is paying for his flight and lodging, White will have to pay for his passport, train passes, baggage fees and food.
Along with the fundraiser, he has a GoFundMe to raise money for his trip. He has so far raised $475 as of Saturday.
To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/Michael WhiteGoesToTokyo2019.
The Karaoke World Championships are in Tokyo Nov. 27-29. The competition will be live-streamed at www.karaokeworldchampionships.com/live.
