A wing of the Sandhill Gardens Retirement Center was evacuated Wednesday morning due to a gas leak.

Construction hit a gas main at 24949 Sandhill Blvd. Another wing of the Port Charlotte retirement home sheltered in place.

The call came in at 10:11 a.m. Charlotte County Fire & EMS responded and capped off the leak.

