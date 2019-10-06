Port Charlotte's US karaoke champ to compete in world championships

PORT CHARLOTTE — When Michael White looks back, he will always recall singing his winning song as the greatest moment of them all.
This was in August, when White won first place at the Karaoke World Championships’ USA National Finals held in Las Vegas. His last song, “This is the Moment” by Jekyll and Hyde, earned him a spot to compete in Tokyo at November’s world finals.
“It’s a long time coming for this thing,” White said, practicing in his kitchen with his California-based coach, 2015 World silver medalist and U.S. champion Miriam Kim, via video chat.
His KWC journey began in 2018 with a simple video audition where he sang Beyoncé’s “Listen,” which he taped 45 times.
White placed second in 2018’s competition, earning an invitation back to compete in the National Finals for this year’s competition.
This year, the KWC USA National Finals took place at the South Point Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21. White came out victorious out of 9,000 auditions and 92 soloist contestants, according to Josh Baron, the U.S. national director for the Karaoke World Championships.
But this wasn’t just pure luck or talent.
Every Thursday since May, White has set up a laptop, a Facebook portal and a microphone, queuing up his set list so Kim can take notes and critique him. Together, they plan his dance moves, outfits, and perfect every note in each song.
“You have to not have an ego,” White said, because Kim won’t sugarcoat her thoughts. “But she will tell you how to fix it.”
She helped him expand his range, learn to breathe correctly as not to run out of air on longer notes. She even corrected some of his bad habits, like using vocal runs when he couldn’t sustain a note.
“A song is like a picture,” Kim said. “You can put a whole bunch of glitter on it, but it’ll just be sparkly. You need shading and a focal point.” Those runs and riffs are like glitter to Kim, and now White only puts that “glitter” into special areas of songs to make a point.
But even after his coaching sessions with Kim, his practice isn’t over. White sings in the car, his office, the hallways, even the bathroom, constantly humming and singing.
White started karaoke at 15, in a New York bar he wasn’t supposed to be in. He would sit at the end of the bar with a water and lemon.
“The owner was an older lady,” White said, who took a liking to him because “more people would come in when I sang.” He sang with her for years.
In college, he went to karaoke almost every night. At 25, he tried out for American Idol, not making it past the second audition. Later on he placed fifth in 2014’s Talent Quest competition.
Now 40, White still does karaoke, but also owns his own DJ business called “Island Flavah.”
“A lot of (the songs) show a story,” White said. “When I can connect to a story, I can connect to the audience.”
But his first win was back in August, at the KWC USA finals.
That’s why this Jekyll and Hyde song is so important to him and his wife, Kristen White, and Kim’s favorite song for him.
“This is his anthem,” Kim said. “It defines the journey he’s been on and who he is as a person and performer.”
Near the end of the song, as the notes get more powerful, White looks up, praying. He’s prayed for this opportunity for a long time, he said.
“I felt things weren’t happening quickly,” he said. “With all the anger, all the hurt ... I’ve fought, sat here week after week, and God goes ‘now you’re ready.’”
This year’s KWC USA final solo performance judges included Grammy-nominated blues musician Charles ‘CROS’ Mack, former actor, director and producer Trevor Keller, Minnesota-based singer Krissandra Anfinson, jazz musician Anthony Choice, and comedian Derek Sheen.
For them, he first performed “Home” by Marc Broussard.
He also performed “Faithfully” by Journey and “Signed, Sealed and Delivered” by Stevie Wonder.
His finale, and winning song, was “This is the Moment” by Jekyll and Hyde.
“Everybody around you was supportive, clapping for you and rooting for you,” White said. “I hadn’t been exposed to that kind of support, all other competitions have been cut-throat.”
Last year’s solo performance world winner, Mikko Blaze Bordeaux, was also from the U.S. The third-place duet team, Mel Arizpe and Laura Carrizales, were also from the U.S.
Though KWC is paying for his flight and lodging to the world championships, he will have to pay for his passport, train passes, baggage fees and food. He currently has a GoFundMe for this endeavor, hoping to raise $1,000 by Nov. 13. To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/MichaelWhiteGoesToTokyo2019.
White is also hosting a carnival fundraiser and concert, with dunk tanks and prizes, at Gatorz, 502 King Street in Punta Gorda, from 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 26. All ages are welcome.
The Karaoke World Championships take place in Tokyo, Japan, from Nov. 27 to 29. The competition will be live streamed from their website at www.karaokeworldchampionships.com/live.
