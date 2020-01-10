Save A Lot

Port Charlotte’s Save A Lot supermarket is officially closed.

PORT CHARLOTTE — Port Charlotte’s Save A Lot closed its doors for good Friday.

Located at 1825 Tamiami Trail, this store was owned and operated by an independent owner, according to Save A Lot spokesperson Sarah Griffin, so it was not the chain’s decision to close the store.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this causes our customers,” Griffin said.

The 22,872 square foot store in Village Marketplace is owned by Florida-based Isram Realty Group.

Multiple attempts to speak with from Isram Realty Group as to why the store was closing and what would go in its place were unsuccessful.

In its final days, the discount supermarket had 20% off dairy, frozen and lunch meat products, as supplies lasted, according to general manager Chris Jarvis.

For devoted fans of the discount grocery chain, there are other Save A Lots in our area.

North Port has one on 12600 South Tamiami Trail open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Sundays. Englewood has a store 431 S. Indiana Ave., open every day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Additionally, there is a location open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Arcadia at 1325 East Oak St.

Email: liz.hardaway@yoursun.com

