While many are enjoying time off and much-needed vacations over the summer, those at Port Charlotte United Methodist Church are hard at work to provide children with safe, fun activities and good food.
The church has multiple programs running over the summer from Vacation Bible School to the Children’s Summer Lunch Program – all with the intention of helping students and families during the two-month break.
“Kids can eat at lots of the schools for free but you can’t go without an adult and most of these children don’t have an adult to take them,” said Linda Bailey, volunteer and organizer of the Summer Lunch Program.
“We deliver 100 lunches to Boys and Girls Club, 100 lunches to the Homeless Coalition and 75 lunches to Trinity United Methodist every week for 10 weeks to help those who might not have reliable access to food.”
Every Tuesday, a dozen or so volunteers gather in Fellowship Hall to assemble 325 bag lunches to then transport all over the community.
In the 2017-2018 school year, over 400 Charlotte County students were considered homeless, with many more living below the poverty line, according to the church’s flyer for the program.
“We know we can’t take care of child hunger on our own but we’re trying to do our part,” Bailey said.
The meals prepared consist of either ham and cheese, or turkey and cheese sandwiches on white bread, a bag of chips, a breakfast bar, a fruit cup or applesauce, a couple pieces of candy and a bottled water.
Fast food restaurant Wendy’s has also stepped in to provide all the condiments, paper bags, napkins and utensils for free.
“It’s really great, it really saves money for more important things like the food,” Bailey said.
Most of the food and funding is given by members of Port Charlotte UMC and other area churches.
“Pastor Denvil talks about it on Sundays and there’s an insert in the bulletin,” said Bailey.
Pastor Denvil Farley added: “The Vacation Bible School kids also take on a mission project and, this year, they picked the Summer Lunch Program. At the end of the week, we do boys versus girls and whoever has raised the most gets a prize.”
Aside from the lunch program, snacks are also made for the children in Vacation Bible School – a one-week camp running from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.
This year’s program just finished up.
“We’ve been doing this for over 20 years, probably even since the church started. We have 100 to 150 kids, pre-k through rising fifth, come in and have fun and learn about God,” said Farley.
“There’s a time where they sing, a time for games – all the games are structured to tie into the theme of the week – there’s crafts, a snack and a space where they hear a bible story that connects with the theme.”
This year’s theme was “Life is wild, God is good.”
“It’s talking about how, in every different phase or aspect of life, we can lean on God for support and strength,” Farley said.
And while VBS only lasts one week out of the summer, Port Charlotte UMC has many more programs for children in the works.
“These are just a few of the different ways in which we want to be a blessing to the community around us and care for children and the people who are part of our community,” said Farley.
For more information, visit them at pcumc.info.
