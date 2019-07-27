PORT CHARLOTTE — It was 2 a.m., and Kerri Kibbe heard a splash.
Was it her 16-year-old taking a late-night dip? No, it was a 7-foot long alligator, hanging out at the bottom of her pool.
"You would never expect to see an alligator in your pool," she told the Sun Saturday. "It's the craziest thing."
The alligator, who she named "Pee Wee," had snuck in through the open portion of her privacy fence, which leads to an empty lot.
As Pee Wee was chilling at the bottom of her pool, Kibbe felt the adrenaline and turned the pool light on, hoping to lure him out of the pool on his own.
"Surely I can get into the house quicker than he can get out of the water," she thought at first. But then, he started swimming around, prompting her to call the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
"My fear was that in the morning, even if he's not there, I don't know if he's gone," she said, worrying about her 16, 11 and 5-year-old children, her two toy poodles and her pit bull.
She called the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, telling deputies that she thought the alligator was only 3-4 feet long. Once a deputy arrived, however, he informed her it was probably 5-6 feet, and "I'm not touching it," he told her.
So the deputy called a trapper.
By 5 a.m., a private trapper arrived.
He maneuvered his snare pole around the alligator's neck. Pee Wee responded with a death roll, thrashing around in the pool.
The trapper then dragged the alligator to the front of the house, taping his mouth shut, and measured Pee Wee to be a whopping 7 feet and 1 inch.
"I'm in the middle of town," she said, living near West Tarpon Boulevard and Edgewater in Port Charlotte, "and it's a wild kingdom."
She has experienced coyotes and bobcats on her lot in the past.
The trapper told Kibbe the alligator would be taken to a farm and released in a safer environment.
Kibbe also shared photos of Pee Wee on Facebook early Saturday morning, and on the post she wrote: ‘OH MY GOD! This is IN MY POOL!'
For more information on alligators and the state's nuisance alligator program visit: myfwc.com/wildlifehabitats/wildlife/alligator/snap/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.