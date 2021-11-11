PORT CHARLOTTE — Robert “Bob” C. Herrman of Port Charlotte celebrates his 100th birthday today, and if things go as planned, he will be mentioned on “The Today Show” with his image on a Smucker’s label.
On the day he was born, Nov. 11, 1921, President Warren G. Harding dedicated the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.
Herrman still maintains his own three-bedroom home where he’s lived since 1991. He drives, goes shopping, cooks, dines out twice a week, attends church, is an accomplished painter, and, up until a few years ago, played golf. He took up the sport when he was 73.
“I’m very fortunate,” he said. “I’ve never been sick, and I’ve never had an operation.”
His daughter Gail Hayes, who was visiting with her husband, Mark, on Wednesday, corrected him, however, reminding him that he had had knee surgery.
“My wife and I were doing the Limbo and I tore cartilage,” he said with a laugh.
Looking decades younger, Herrman said he’s been asked by many what his secret to longevity is — and he said he doesn’t have any.
“I would say somebody else upstairs is in charge, not me.”
“I do eat a lot of vegetables and fruit,” he added, and he enjoys a beer now and then.
Also, he is a faithful congregant at his local Lutheran church, which surprised him with a birthday party Sunday.
“And he eats blueberries every day,” Gail Hayes chimed in.
“I love everything, except for Limburger cheese,” he said with a grin.
Early years
The oldest of three sons, Herrman entered the Army Air Corps in 1940 and trained at Mitchell Field on Long Island, New York. His mother died in a car crash when he was young, and his father raised him and siblings Melvin and Stanley, who also served in the military.
“I was in Tampa when the war broke out,” Herrman said.
He arrived in Florida driving a truck in a convoy of military vehicles and it took them nine days to complete their journey, Herrman recalled.
He was a staff sergeant in the 16th Fighter Control Squadron, in the Signal Corps, honorably discharged on Oct. 14, 1945 at the war’s end.
“I never had to shoot a gun or carry a gun; I was so fortunate,” he said of his time in the service.
Herrman’s position had him deployed to numerous Eastern cities where he interacted with civilians who watched for possible enemy aircraft. If a suspicious aircraft was spotted, the military would send up fighter planes to intervene, but no enemy aircraft penetrated our air space.
He and Dorothy wed in 1943, and he is the grandfather to 10, great-grandfather to 13, and he has one great-great-grandchild.
“I never took time off; after the war I went to work,” he said.
He was a supervisor at the now-closed Rome Cable company and worked the afternoon shift for some 40 years, “which left me no time for hobbies,” he said.
Art
When Herrman and his family evacuated during Hurricane Irma in September 2017, a family member gave him canvas and paint. Hence, a new interest was born, and art soon took precedence over his golf games.
Herrman has about 54 acrylic paintings displayed around his home. They are of various scenes, animals, Disney characters, boats, and more. He said he plans to give them all away, but for now it’s apparent the artist who discovered his talent at the age of nearly 96, enjoys viewing his own masterpieces.
Family
Herrman outlived two wives. He and Dorothy, the mother of their five children, were married 60 years before she died.
One of their children, a son, is deceased. Herrman remains close to his daughters Gail, Janet and Barbara, who all have homes in the area, and his son Jack who resides in Rome, New York, where Herrman was born.
Gail comes over a few times a week and cooks for her father, and his daughter Barbara owns the home next door to his and for six months of the year visits with him regularly.
Time to celebrate
“We’ll have five generations together tomorrow,” he said on Wednesday, as some 18 family members will gather in his home to share dinner and memories.
But the big celebration will take place on Saturday, when about 60 family members and friends are expected to attend festivities at his community’s clubhouse.
Gail Hayes said her father’s neighbor Earl is connected to a veterans’ motorcycle club and some of its members will drive around Herrman’s home, then drop in to share hors’ d oeuvres and salute their fellow veteran on Saturday.
And, on Thursday, he may get a shout out from Al Roker who might say “Happy 100th Bob Herrman.”
