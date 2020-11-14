A medical issue may have led to a 76-year-old North Port driver’s single-vehicle fatal crash Saturday.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the wreck at Gillot Boulevard and State Road 776 in Gulf Cove shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday.
Troopers believe the man was driving northbound in the outside lane of S.R. 776 when he “possibly experienced a medical episode,” states the FHP report. The man’s sedan crossed the median and lanes of S.R. 776 before colliding with small shrubs on the shoulder. The male driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
