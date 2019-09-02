PUNTA GORDA - The Civil Air Patrol of Florida is setting up what it's calling a "potential" incident command post at the Charlotte County Composite Squadron of the CAP "with the landfall of Hurricane Dorian imminent," officials said Monday afternoon.
It will "control CAP resources to support Florida agencies and FEMA in their efforts pre, post and during the emergency time frame," it said in a Monday afternoon news release.
A communication trailer to assure contact throughout Florida - and with other organizations - is stationed at the command post.
"One of our main missions will be to use our aerial resources to photograph any damage to state environs," the news release said. "This effort will be supported by personnel and aircraft from Squadrons out of Naples, Marco Island and Sarasota."
According to CAP Maj. Earle Bretz with Civil Air Patrol, seven aircraft from around Florida are now in "hardened hangars" at Punta Gorda Airport.
"We have assured the protection of these U.S. Air Force assets as required," Bretz said in the news release.
CAP is an auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force. To follow the local unit, visit Gocivilairpatrol.com and fl051.flwg.us or follow it on Facebook.
