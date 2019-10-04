VENICE — A month after Hurricane Dorian devastated the Bahamas, local nonprofits continue to team with one-another — along with private businesses — to help the island nation.
Agape Flights has received a lot of attention as one of the organizations flying relief efforts to the island nation — but Agape officials are quick to point out how much teamwork has been involved.
“It’s been a great effort,” Agape Flights CEO Allen Speer said. “The generosity has been overwhelming.”
Donations still fill the organization’s hangar at Venice Municipal Airport. Financial contributions for fuel and combined efforts with other groups has been “outstanding,” he said. About 1,500 pounds of supplies are being flown from Venice to the Bahamas each week.
And that doesn’t include the supplies that Conquest Air Cargo out of Opa Locka International have been assisting Agape with every week as well.
GROUP EFFORT
The number of organizations partnering together has been inspiring, he said.
“Sometimes organizations become silos and they try to do it all by themselves, not in this situation.”
All of them have been “partners,” Speer said. “That’s very rewarding.”
There’s the group dynamic he looks at.
Detwiler’s, Caldwell Trust, Waste to Charity, small churches on Boca Grande and large churches throughout the area have pitched in through a variety of ways.
Detwiler’s provided fresh fruit and vegetables for relief teams in the Bahamas for little cost. Caldwell Trust has helped in many ways. Anyone he’s sought assistance from has been quick to provide.
When Speer saw people using unsafe-looking ladders, he reached out to Waste to Charity in Venice hoping maybe they could provide one or two.
Waste to Charity gave away nine ladders — which were probably worth a few thousand dollars, Speer said.
“It shows the generosity of people,” he said.
INDIVIDUAL WORK
And there’s the individual work of volunteers, where age, gender and background isn’t considered.
Baptists have been volunteering with Methodists and Roman Catholics and people with no labels at all. One day, there was more than 100 people volunteering at Agape.
“They just wanted to come in and help us and I’m just so thankful for that,” he said.
But he also is thankful for his own team and all it has done in the last month.
“It’s been very rewarding ... the Agape staff has been very outstanding.”
ON THE ISLANDS
Reality remains rocked in the islands, especially Abaco where Marsh Harbor is — a place Agape has frequented.
Hurricane Dorian left destruction — officially 57 dead and more than 1,200 missing.
Marsh Harbor was “obliterated,” he said.
Speer has heard the number of missing is higher — more than 1,500.
While Abaco has been hit hardest but portions of it are starting to rebuild. The community is starting with its churches and pastor’s homes and then their own.
“People are beginning to come back to Marsh Harbor,” he said.
As of Sept. 25, they have received about 170,000 pounds of donated supplies and distributed 115,891 pounds of those supplies. Agape had flown 20 flights on its own delivering about 48,500 pounds of donated relief supplies, according to its website. The other supplies have been sent over through Missionary Flights International; Convoy for Hope and Bishop Aircraft Leasing by air and Mission of Hope and Convoy of Hope by sea.
Along with Marsh Harbor, donations have been sent to Treasure Cay, Nassau, Freeport, Governor’s Harbor and Eleuthera, the website notes.
Some of it has gone to the 26,000 people living at 12 evacuation centers in Nassau, the group notes. They’ve received $351,258 in financial contributions from 1,314 donors
“We’re in this for the long haul. We’re not going to abandon them,” Speer said. “This is still Stage 1.”
