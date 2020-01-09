In April, a check of funds raised in the Powder Puff Charity Classic for $8,672 was presented to Tidewell Hospice. Now, the 41st Powder Puff Charity Classic Golf Tournament will be Feb. 21, 22 and 23 at the Port Charlotte Golf Club. The three-day event is Charlotte County’s largest women’s golf tournament and is recognized as one of the best amateur women’s tournaments in Florida. All proceeds from our 2020 tournament will be donated to the local Tidewell Hospice. For more information call Connie at 941-661-0626 or email powderpuff@gmail.com.
