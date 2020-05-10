Parents, teachers and parishioners cheered "Congratulations class of 2020" as pomp and circumstance blared from a loud speaker in the parking lot of the United Methodist Church Preschool parking lot on Friday evening.
Teachers and parishioners of the church held a special drive-by graduation ceremony for the VPK graduates on their last day of school. Many donned caps and gowns and waved to their teachers and friends from inside their cars. Several members of the church held signs in the parking lot congratulating the children.
Natalie Rodriguez is a teacher at the preschool in Port Charlotte. She wanted to make the last day of school memorable for students and their parents, so she arranged the drive-by graduation ceremony.
"We're so excited for the kids," Rodriguez said. "We wanted to make this day special for them and they're all so happy to be here and see their friends."
People driving by the church on Quesada Avenue waved and honked their horns, adding to the celebration.
At the drive-by event, parents were able to collect books, diplomas and other goodies from teachers before exiting the parking area.
Douglas Hale Jr. was all smiles as he waited in line to receive his diploma with his parents, Chea and Douglas, Sr.
"I think it's so nice that they did this for the kids." Chea said.
Parents decorated their cars with paint, signs and balloons and waved to all their friends from the congregation during the event, which lasted about 30 minutes.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
