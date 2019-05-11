Charlotte Harbor Water Association issued a precautionary boil water notice for its residential and business customers Saturday morning.
"A High Service Pump that provides pressure to the system failed, and system pressure dropped below 20 p.s.i.," the water association said in a news release. "As per regulations we must issue a system wide precautionary boil water notice for the residents, and businesses of Charlotte Harbor Water Association."
The water association advises that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or, washing dishes, be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient, and alternatively, bottled water may be used.
This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink, the release states.
A map below shows potable water supply areas in Charlotte County. Charlotte Harbor Water Association is shown as the light mint colored area.
Questions may be directed to Charlotte Harbor Water Association at 941-625-2288.
