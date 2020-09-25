Students at Port Charlotte United Methodist Church preschool celebrated Johnny Appleseed Day on Thursday morning at the school.
Director of Youth Ministry Kellie Jones planned a full hour of activities for the children to enjoy.
First, the students made Johnny Appleseed hats and marched around the parking lots where their parents took photos and videos.
After the parade, they went back inside to hear the story of Johnny Appleseed and salute the man who made apple trees grow heavy with the bounty across the country. Pastor Denvil Farley played the character of Johnny.
After story time, the children made crafts, participated in an apple throw and best of all — they enjoyed fresh apple pie.
Johnny Appleseed Day is usually celebrated every year on Sept. 26, but this year it falls on a Saturday.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
