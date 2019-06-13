Saturday, June 15 is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. Designated by a 2006 United Nations resolution, the U.N. still emphasizes elder abuse remains one of the least investigated and least addressed types of violence.
As many as 1 in 10 older Americans are abused or neglected each year, according to the U.S. Administration for Community Living. However, experts estimate that only 1 in 14 cases of abuse are ever reported.
Southwest Florida is practically ground zero.
That’s because while Floridians 65-plus comprise about 20-percent of the state’s population, in Charlotte County, the number doubles to almost 40-percent. That makes Charlotte one of the oldest-skewing counties in the country, according to the most recent U.S. Census Bureau figures. Sarasota County weighs in at a little over 36-percent 65-plus. However, the Florida Department of Elder Affairs places the vast majority of those 65-plus at over 75.
What’s elder abuse?
The U.N. says it’s “a single, or repeated act, or lack of appropriate action, occurring within any relationship where there is an expectation of trust which causes harm or distress to an older person.” That includes physical, psychological and financial abuse.
Especially financial abuse or exploitation.
“The number and complexity of reports involving financial abuse of vulnerable and older adults have grown significantly over the past decade,” reports the National Adult Protective Services Association (www.napsa-now.org).
NAPSA research reveals one in 20 older adults said some form of perceived financial mistreatment occurred in the recent past, with 90-percent of abusers being family members or trusted others.
“The closer the tie between perpetrator and victim, the greater the damage,” reports AARP, which notes thieves who stole the most money — $262,000, on average — were the victims’ children.
“Abuse often goes unreported, partly due to shame and embarrassment on the part of the victims or their inability to report it because of cognitive and other impairments,” the U.N. explains.
That means everyone needs to be more aware of elder financial abuse warning signs.
The Florida Attorney General’s office says these include sudden changes to a will or power of attorney, the sale or disappearance of valuable items, or efforts by an individual to keep the senior isolated.
In addition, regularly reviewing bank and credit card accounts can uncover any suspicious or fraudulent activity. Similarly, checking credit reports for free at www.annualcreditreport.com can detect any newly-opened credit accounts.
To learn more about the signs of elder abuse, the Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida is hosting a presentation today, June 11, at 1:30 p.m. at the Port Charlotte United Methodist Church, 21075 Quesada Ave.
Did you know that Florida seniors have access to many resources offered through the Florida Department of Elder Affairs? Its elder helpline (800-963-5337) helps identify local sources of assistance, including social services, housing, and long-term care issues. And its senior legal helpline (888-895-7873) provides free legal advice to eligible seniors age 60 and older.
Then, Florida’s long-term care ombudsman program advocates for residents in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and adult family care homes. It ensures that the facility meets mandated legal standards including menu quality, medication administration, and general housekeeping or cleanliness. All services are free and complaints are confidential. Call 888-831-0404.
But most importantly, if you suspect ANY type of elder abuse, call the Florida Abuse hotline at 800-96-ABUSE (962-2873). Reports are confidential and can be made anonymously. Florida law then requires a protective investigator to make face-to-face contact with the alleged victim within 24 hours of receiving a report.
Outside of Florida, locate the state-specific entity for reporting elder abuse at the NAPSA website, www.napsa-now.org.
“Many elders are intimidated by their abusers and are too frightened to report the problem themselves,” explains Agingcare.com. “But you must do your part to protect those who are vulnerable.”
David Morris is the Sun’s consumer advocate. Contact him c/o the Sun, 23170 Harborview Road, Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980; email david.morris@yoursun.com; or leave a message at 941-206-1114.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.