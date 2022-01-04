If you've never considered donating blood, now is the time to reconsider.
Donors who provide their email will be notified as to where their blood is headed.
Later, they may receive an email from the donor or donor's family, thanking them.
This new campaign, launched last summer, was initiated by OneBlood, the major provider of blood donations for Florida and states in the Southeast.
The My OneBlood Journey program notifies donors when the donation is on the way to help a patient and lets donors know which hospital is receiving their blood.
The Message My Donor program allows donors to learn how their donation made a difference in a person's life.
"This is still an anonymous act but as close as we can get to allow the person to communicate with their donor," said OneBlood spokesperson Susan Forbes.
"Too often, people don't realize how important their (blood) donation is; the donors are our unsung heroes," she added.
Although donors won't be able to contact the patients who received their blood, some will receive "powerful, impactful and motivational" messages, Forbes said.
All of the messages OneBlood shared on its website, oneblood.org, expressed thanks. They came from parents, patients young and old, spouses grateful their partners are alive due to the blood donations, and children grateful their parents are alive due to the generosity of others.
Some of the patients' messages have included:
"Thank you so much for donating blood. My 2-year-old son is getting your blood now. He was diagnosed with leukemia on 8/10/2020 and he got a bone marrow transplant on 9/3/2021. Please continue to donate blood and encourage others to do so also. It means so much to us and other parents of childhood cancer patients. God bless you!"
"Thank you for donating blood! I needed a transplant after the birth of my daughter. Means a lot that you donated."
"Hi! I am 12 years old and I got your blood. Thank you so much."
"Your blood saved my daddy's life. He is the only dad I have. Thanks to you I still have him. God bless you."
"I simply cannot thank you enough. Your gift of life saved my husband!!!! God Bless!"
"Thank you for giving your blood during my operation. I owe my life to you."
"Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your blood donation. My husband is in the hospital on a ventilator fighting for his life from Covid pneumonia. He needed blood because he's been in the hospital since August 4, 2021..."
"Thank you for saving my life. I had four bleeding ulcers and your blood brought my hemoglobin back up. God bless you."
"I am in the hospital now receiving your blood. I am so pleased that I can thank you for your gift and your time. I have been battling leukemia for five years now and because of people like you, I am still able to live and enjoy my grandchildren. I have four that are seniors this year plus seven more. Thank you so much."
Forbes said OneBlood is unveiling its There's a Hero in You campaign designed to celebrate and recognize donors for being lifesaving superheroes.
The campaign includes an interactive comic book series that lets donors see the superhero-themed apparel they will receive, and learn about new frequency programs designed to keep donors coming back when eligible.
"Blood donation is an easy way to make a tremendous impact in the community," Forbes said. "The pandemic has upended many of the traditional locations for blood drives; it's important the blood supply remain at the forefront and that more people step forward to donate and that businesses and organizations host blood drives," she said.
"After all, you can never have too many superheroes in this world," Forbes said.
For more information, visit www.oneblood.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.