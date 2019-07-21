By BENJAMIN BAUGH
Sports Writer
It’s an incredible gift from God.
Those were the words Community Christian School head coach Kurt Taylor used in describing Vertical Vision’s latest outreach mission to China.
Taylor and his son Larry will be leaving Sunday to teach basketball and spread the word of the Lord. They depart for China on July 21 and will return on Aug. 7.
“The Lord’s opened that door, and any time you have a chance to tell people the truth, I’m going to do it, by the grace of God,” said Kurt.
The parents of the students embrace the idea of the basketball clinic as it provides their children with an opportunity to be involved with an activity.
“Someone coming to invest in Chinese children isn’t something they see all the time,” said Kurt. “God uses it as a vehicle where they can share the Gospel. The one’s that are listening, some of their minds and hearts are open to the truth. They put their trust in Christ and the Glory of God. Hallelujah. And we get to teach them basketball at the same time.”
The elder Taylor is embracing the opportunity to work with his son. He has been on five previous mission trips, spreading the Gospel in the United Kingdom, Mexico and Israel.
“We just want to follow the Lord and let him open up the doors,” said Kurt. “In the meantime we still have jobs to do and ministry to do right here in the United States of America.”
Vertical Vision will be going to two different locations to run four-day clinics at each site while in China.
“I’m very humbled,” said Kurt.
Last year’s mission trip to China provided Larry with greater insight about life, and what not to take for granted.
The Taylors will be accompanied to China by Larry’s basketball teammate at Southeastern College, Linwood Ross.
“I love Vertical Vision, what Larry’s done and how he’s grown that brand,” said Ross. “He’s targeting kids that want to learn how to play basketball.”
Larry’s ability to motivate and communicate with young players, left an indelible impression on Ross, who did a camp with Taylor a little over a year ago.
“It hasn’t really hit my head that I’m going to China in a couple of days,” said Ross. “I think it’s going to be really cool for the kids to be able to see, that you can do the same thing. I think that’s good for the kids to see, especially growing up young.”
First year success
The Vertical Vision travel team enjoyed a strong summer, not only did their play improve, but the team is demonstrating a defined solidarity, as evidenced through their spirit, chemistry and attitude, said Kurt.
Several players who will make up the nucleus for the Community Christian School Mustangs were part of the team’s success including Brandon Hill and Ethan Bray, who both distinguished themselves on the court.
“We played against a high level of competition all summer,” said Kurt.”We were playing against some of the best travel squads on the coast.”
Those experiences with the travel team exposed the players who will be part of the Mustang roster this fall to a different type of world, when it comes to basketball, serving as a barometer to gauge where they are against the competition and be better prepared for the upcoming season, said Larry.
“We’ve got guys with their mindsets in the right place, knowing what it means to be focused in,” said Larry. “And kind of knowing what it means to be part of the team with one mission. We don’t want our program to ever get complacent or stagnant.”
Hill averaged nearly 15 points per game and 18 rebounds per contest. Bray was also a standout, averaging 16 points per game, five assists and as many steals per game, said Larry.
“He (Bray) needed to take a big jump from last year to this year, by his performance this summer, he’s taken that jump,” said Kurt. “His decision making is better, his perimeter shooting is better, he’s playing with more confidence and he’s stronger physically. He’s also becoming a more polished vocal leader.”
Future plans may call for a sixth grade travel team, creating a foundation for the younger players, said Larry.
