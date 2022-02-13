PORT CHARLOTTE — Budding entrepreneurs and small business owners can learn how to start, expand and make business more successful by learning from the pros beginning Feb. 28.
Debra Donatto, director of communications for Goodwill SWFL’s MicroEnterprise Institute, said the program “is unique and geared toward people who want to become small business owners but don’t have the full know-how.”
MicroEnterprise Institute encompasses five region counties.
No matter what type of business a person is starting or operating, mentors — successful business people — will be on hand to serve as coaches and provide information on acquiring grants, finance, forming a limited liability company and other tips.
“We teach them how to fish,” she said.
Now in its 16th year, Goodwill SWFL’s MicroEnterprise Institute is about to hold its 105th program. Begun in 2010, it came to Charlotte County in 2014, Donatto said.
One of the program’s graduates is Donatto’s daughter, Rhea Bautista, a Charlotte High School graduate who is 19 and the owner of The Pet Sister — a dog-sitting service.
Donatto said her daughter signed up for the MicroEnterprise Institute’s classes and her business is thriving.
Alexandria Knights and her husband, Fitzpatrick Knights, signed up for the program, which resulted in two ventures: her Craftland art and event studio on Vick Street in Port Charlotte, and their nonprofit called SOUL: Saving Our Future Leaders.
“I had an idea a couple of years ago but never acted on it, but when I went through the class for my nonprofit, I had a whole different idea,” said Alexandria Knights, a Charlotte High School graduate who went on to attend Full Sail University and worked as a paralegal for 10 years.
That idea was her for-profit business Craftland in which the public can come in to the studio and work with paint on canvas, clay and paint stainless steel tumblers which the studio finishes with resin, she said. The public can also book craft-themed birthday parties or other events.
Meanwhile, the couple received advice for the nonprofit which Fitzpatrick Knights now runs, she said.
She said the MicroEnterprise Institute program “gave me the drive that I needed.”
Debbie Holland, owner of The Cleaning Hygienist, came to Port Charlotte from Australia when the country just about shut down during the pandemic.
Holland operated her cleaning service countrywide in Australia and her back end business — bookkeeping and the call center — was based in The Philippines.
Holland arrived in Orlando in April 2021, and by July 2021 she was starting up her business in America.
An avid reader, Holland said she buys books from her local Goodwill, where she saw a flyer advertising the MicroEnterprise Institute.
She signed up, relocated to Port Charlotte, where her mother-in-law lives, and before long was up and running after getting advice on the U.S. tax structure, laws, regulations, and other matters which, to a person not from the U.S., would be rather daunting, she said.
Now in Charlotte and Lee counties, The Cleaning Hygienist will be “throughout Florida in 12 to 18 months,” said Holland, who has kept her Philippines business in place.
She is rebranding and offers a training system and videos online for those who would work for The Cleaning Hygienist. In Australia, her cleaners were subcontractors, but here, 40% will be contractors while 60% will be employees, she said.
Holland will be offering a lot of for U.S. workers, especially if her company goes nationwide.
“Here in the U.S., there are about 340 million people; in Australia there are 27 million,” she said. “I owe a lot to the MicroEnterprise classes.”
Fatimoh Oluewu, of North Port, took the course, but she already had a business plan, she said.
The head of a local public school’s Head Start program, Oluewu began selling her handmade beauty products to fellow teachers.
She took the MicroEnterprise Institute course and said it helped her with finance issues, cost factors, and other details for her Fatimoh’s Beauty and Beyond, LLC.
She founded her company in 2020, but when the pandemic hit, for a period of time she couldn’t sell at farmers markets and other places which were closed, she related.
However, the business advice helped Oluewu turn to other outlets, she said.
“I sell on Etsy, on social media, and I do farmers markets. I just sold at the Community Yard Sale in North Port.”
She has a website, fatomohsbeautyandbeyond.com, where she sells an array of her handmade items such as lotions, body butter, soaps, hair products and candles.
Oluewu also ventured into wholesale sales, all the while holding down her “day” job as running the Head Start program at a Charlotte County public school.
She said her secret, “is time management — I pre-plan for holidays coming up so that everything isn’t done at one time.”
“Almost 500 businesses have been launched or strengthened since we began,” Donatto said.
Classes meet from 6 to 9 p.m. on Monday and Thursday and run to April 7 at Charlotte Technical Institute in Port Charlotte.
The course fee is $80 which includes books, but if one cannot afford the tuition, they can volunteer for Goodwill Industries and pay that way, she said.
For more information, visit: www.goodwillswfl.org/microenterprise, or call 239-995-2106, extension 2215.
