Teddy Ehmann, president of the Charlotte County Florida Historical Society, wrote a letter to the Punta Gorda City Council urging the city to change the name of Gilchrist Park. He said Florida's 20th governor, Albert Gilchrist, for whom the park is named, was a Southern racist.
An interview with Ehmann published in the Sun sparked outrage among residents and local historians.
Theresa Murtha, director of the Punta Gorda History Center, said that Ehmann’s proposal to change the park’s name is outrageous.
“Gilchrist was a founding father of Punta Gorda in a sense because he got here in 1886 with the railroad and he contributed greatly to the building of the city; that's what we're honoring him for,” Murtha said. “In addition, he was the only governor of Florida from Punta Gorda, and that's a great honor.”
Murtha also said that Ehmann's viewpoint is not representative of most historical thinking in the region.
“The whole notion of trying to tear down our local historic figures and people who are important to our history is something I have a strong objection to,” Murtha said. “It doesn't fit in with the issues involving the Confederate statues. That’s a whole different ball game.”
Jane Harrahill, a Punta Gorda resident walking through Gilchrist Park last Wednesday, said “I don't believe in tearing down history.” Most others at the park that morning agreed.
Lynn Harrell, a former cataloger who has studied Punta Gorda history for 35 years, said that Ehmann is a diligent researcher, but needs to do more homework.
She said categorizing Gilchrist as a racist is nonsensical, because a crew of seven or eight Black men came to Punta Gorda with him to build the railroad. They were railroad employees, not forced labor, she said.
“If he was a Southern racist he wouldn’t have had a Black crew,” Harrell said. “(Ehmann) is right about the convict leasing system, but he’s wrong about Gilchrist’s involvement.”
Ehmann had also urged the city to recognize the Calusa people native to the area.
Harrell and Murtha both pointed out the 20-foot-tall Native American sculpture on southbound U.S. 41 next to the historic Freeman House on West Retta Esplanade in Punta Gorda. There’s also a Calusa mound at the Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center.
“I don't think it’s necessary to go around renaming and basically erasing Gilchrist’s legacy to honor the indigenous people,” Harrell said. “The Calusa were more known for what is now Lee County… Lee County has all kinds of things named for the Calusa.”
The Charlotte County Florida Historical Society, which Ehmann is the president of, is not associated with the Charlotte County Historical Center Society, a local nonprofit associated with county government.
