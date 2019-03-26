Imagine living out of town and, while visiting your mother, discovering that she’d been abused.
Not physically. But financially.
And the worst news? It was perpetrated by a trusted family member.
“A relative moved (to the Southwest Florida area) and began helping mom with her daily needs, eventually becoming her caregiver,” her son told me. “This relative got my mom to sign a power of attorney, giving legal authority over her financial and legal affairs.”
What happened next was devastating.
The son said he discovered this relative drained his 95-year-old mother’s $78,000 bank account. He picked up her mail, stealing her Social Security checks. Her utilities were on the brink of disconnection due to non-payment. Medical bills were unpaid and in collection. Property taxes were in arrears. Insurance policies lapsed.
“We all thought mom had a caregiver and she had sufficient assets to provide for her needs,” the son confessed. “The loss of those assets has caught us off-guard and has prompted us to scramble for finances.”
Why his surprise?
“I wondered why she hadn’t mentioned anything sooner but I didn’t ask. I guessed she was probably embarrassed, in denial that the relative could do this to her. I was just glad she finally decided to say something to me.”
The relative has been reported to authorities and legal remedies are being pursued. Meanwhile, the son says the power of attorney has been revoked and a new one is in place. His mom now has a new checking account and is receiving her Social Security checks.
Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident.
“The number and complexity of reports involving financial abuse of vulnerable and older adults has grown significantly over the past decade,” reports the National Adult Protective Services Association (www.napsa-now.org).
NAPSA research says one in 20 older adults said some form of perceived financial mistreatment occurred in the recent past, with 90-percent of abusers being family members or trusted others.
“The closer the tie between perpetrator and victim, the greater the damage,” reports AARP. “A detailed study of elder financial abuse in Utah found that the amount stolen by people who knew their victim averaged $116,000 — nearly triple the haul taken by strangers. Criminals within the family got even more: $148,000. And the thieves who stole the most money — $262,000, on average — were the victims’ children.”
What to watch out for?
The Florida Attorney General’s office includes warning signs like sudden changes to a will or power of attorney, withdrawals or purchases the senior could not or would not have made for themselves, the sudden sale or disappearance of valuable items or family heirlooms, or efforts by an individual to keep the senior isolated.
If you suspect a senior is being financially exploited, speak up.
“Reporting it takes the matter out of your hands and enables law enforcement and/or social services agencies to protect the senior in question,” notes Agingcare.com.
In Florida, call the Florida Abuse hotline at 800-96-ABUSE (962-2873). Reports are confidential and can be made anonymously. Provide the victim’s name and address, specifics of the suspected exploitation, and the individual believed responsible. Florida law then requires a protective investigator to make face-to-face contact with the alleged victim within 24 hours of receiving a report.
Outside of Florida, find the state-specific entity for reporting elder financial exploitation at the NAPSA website, www.napsa-now.org.
“It may be difficult to report the suspected abuser, especially if it is someone you or your loved one is close to,” explains Agingcare.com. “Many elders are intimidated by their abusers and are too frightened to report the problem themselves. But you must do your part to protect those who are vulnerable.”
David Morris is the Sun’s consumer advocate. Contact him c/o the Sun, 23170 Harborview Road, Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980; email david.morris@yoursun.com; or leave a message at 941-206-1114.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.