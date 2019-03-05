If you’re enrolled in any airline frequent flyer programs, do you know how many points are in each account?
In a Nextadvisor.com survey done last year, 36 percent of Americans said they don’t have a clue. The credit card review website survey also reported 54-percent find the programs “confusing” and 24 percent don’t know how to redeem the awards.
Regardless, even if you know how many you have and how to redeem them, when was the last time you checked your point balances?
You might be surprised to find they’re all gone.
Did you know that without any activity, points in American Airlines’ AAdvantage program expire after 18 months? With Southwest’s Rapid Rewards, it’s 24 months. Activity includes flight miles as well as points those earned using bank co-branded credit cards, hotels or car rental companies.
While points in other airline programs including Delta’s SkyMiles and Jet Blue’s TrueBlue don’t expire, they also may be gone for another reason.
Hacked.
Yes, scammers are going after your hard-earned frequent flyer points.
“The dark web is flooded with stolen airline miles pilfered following data breaches or through phishing operations,” explains ThePointsGuy.com. “The thieves are willing to sell the miles for about half their value.”
“What normally happens is the consumer will get an email claiming to be from an airline, hotel or travel agent asking the consumer to verify their account information in order to claim a fake prize or cancel a fake reservation,” notes ThePointsGuy. “When the consumer sends the information, the thief gets access to their account and drains it.”
In August 2018, Comparitech.com looked through half a dozen illicit goods marketplaces. It found a single vendor selling reward points from over a dozen different airline reward programs. Across all vendors and marketplaces, Delta and British Airways were the most commonly listed.
And there are a lot of points to steal.
Industry observers estimate there are now some 10 trillion unredeemed points in airline frequent flyer accounts. However, between reduced capacity and blackout dates, airlines have made it difficult to use them for free tickets. And thieves have another problem selling stolen points for travel: Booking an actual airline ticket requires proof of ID that matches the passenger.
So why buy stolen airline points?
“Many reward programs allow account holders to redeem points at local retailers, often through gift cards,” explains Comparitech. There’s no need to produce any ID, most notably online. “Because most of us don’t use or check our frequent flyer accounts very often, the theft can go unnoticed for months.”
“The fact that you can trade points for a wide range of products, not just travel, makes them extremely attractive,” notes Scambusters.org.
For example, for about 60,000 points, Delta will give you a $500 eGift Card toward Delta airfare or $250 gift cards at Best Buy, Amazon or American Express.
So, protect your frequent flyer points. Besides regularly monitoring each account, Comparitech offers some tips to keep points out of the hands of hackers:
Shred your boarding pass after a flight. It includes your frequent flyer account.
Use a strong and unique password for your account.
Don’t put your airline account number on baggage tags.
Avoid using public Wi-Fi to access your account.
“If you discover you’re missing miles, report it immediately to the airline,” advises ThePointsGuy. “Although the airlines aren’t liable for miles stolen from your account, the sooner you report the theft, the better the odds are they can catch the thief and get you your miles back.”
Finally, the U. S. Department of Transportation explains airlines have “wide discretion” to change the terms and conditions of their frequent flyer programs. So make sure you know the rules and that each program has your current mailing and email address to contact you.
David Morris is the Sun’s consumer advocate. Contact him c/o the Sun, 23170 Harborview Road, Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980; email david.morris@yoursun.com; or leave a message at 941-206-1114.^p
