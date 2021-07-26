Anyone who remembers the Lovin' Spoonful's iconic song "Summer in the City," will no doubt recall northern states' dog days of summer.
Here in sunny Florida, where days with temperatures in the 90s are common during late spring and summer, there are many "dog days" and along with them, calls to EMS for heat-related emergencies.
Karl Bennett, division chief for North Port Emergency Medical Services, said while there were fewer heat-related medical emergency calls this June and July from a year ago, the temperature alone is not an indicator of how hot it actually feels.
WINK's weather forecast showed temperatures over the next week would rise to the low 90s. Around 3 p.m. in Fort Myers Monday, it was 87 degrees but the heat index made it feel like 99 degrees, with 72% humidity.
In Port Charlotte, during that same time frame a thunderstorm was rolling in, and the outside temperature of 81 degrees felt like 86 degrees, with 84% humidity.
Bennett pointed out that older people sometimes have warmer homes, either because they don't feel the heat as much as younger people do, or because they want to save money on their utility bill.
Bennett said heat emergencies have several stages.
"The most severe is heat stroke, when the body becomes unable to control its own temperature," Bennett said.
He said a person's temperature can rise to 106 degrees or higher.
Charlotte County Fire & EMS had about the same number of heat-related calls this January through July 26 as it did the same period in 2020, said Public Information Officer Todd Dunn.
The department logs its calls for heat-related medical problems by heat exhaustion (31 this year), heat stroke (3) and dehydration (48).
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which on its website gives definitions, symptoms and treatments of each of the heat-related illnesses, says heat stroke can cause death or permanent disability if emergency treatment is not given.
Heat stroke
Symptoms include a high body temperature; altered mental state (confusion, agitation, slurred speech, irritability, delirium, seizures and coma); alteration in sweating; nausea and vomiting; flushed skin; rapid breathing; racing heart rate; and headache.
Call 911 if you think a person may be experiencing heatstroke. Meanwhile, get the person into shade or indoors; remove excess clothing; cool the person with whatever means available — place in a cool tub of water or shower, spray with a garden hose; sponge with cool water; fan while misting with cool water, or place ice packs or cold, wet towels on the person's head, neck, armpits and groin.
Heat exhaustion
Heat-related illness beginning with heat mild cramps can progress quickly to heat exhaustion and then to heat stroke.
Symptoms of heat exhaustion are: cool, moist skin with goose bumps when in the heat; heavy sweating; faintness; dizziness; fatigue; weak, rapid pulse; low blood pressure upon standing; muscle cramps, nausea; and headache.
If you suspect heat exhaustion, move the person out of the heat and into a shady or air-conditioned place; lay the person down and elevate the legs and feet slightly; remove tight or heavy clothing; have the person drink cool water; cool the person by spraying to sponging with cool water and fanning; monitor the person carefully.
If symptoms worsen or don't improve in an hour, call 911, especially if the person experiences fainting; agitation; confusion; seizures, inability to drink, or if the body temperature goes to 104 degree or higher.
Heat cramps
These are painful, involuntary muscle spasms that usually occur during heavy exercise in hot environments. The spasms may be more intense and more prolonged than typical nighttime leg cramps. Fluid and electrolyte loss often contribute to heat cramps.
Muscles affected include those of the calves, arms, abdominal wall and back.
To treat: rest briefly and cool down; drink clear juice or an electrolyte-containing sports drink; practice gentle, range-of-motion stretching and gentle massage of the affected muscle group, and don't resume strenuous activity for several hours or longer after heat cramps go away. Call your doctor if they don't go away within an hour or more.
The Centers for Disease Control uses three rules of thumb in preventing a heat-related illness: stay cool, stay hydrated, and stay informed.
