Public asked to call if they spot a nonnative creature, plant

If there's something strange in your neighborhood, who do you call?
Well, it's not Ghostbusters.
Biologists and spokespersons from FWC, The Nature Conservancy, and Charlotte County Extension Service Director Ralph Mitchell recently talked with The Daily Sun about what the public can do to help the ecosystem by identifying and helping to keep out invasive species.
The first step, they all agreed, is to familiarize yourself with what are considered invasive species, then call a toll free number or use an app to report your finding: 1-888-483-4681 or use the app Ivegot1.
Cheryl Millet, a Nature Conservancy biologist and manager of the Tiger Creek Preserve, said the area's ecosystem is under siege by non-native animals, lizards, snakes and plants which are destroying native species.
"I don't know which species is worst; we're spoiled for choice, but we have to pick our battles."
Millet has come a long way from Humboldt University in California where she studied snowy plovers, then found herself in Florida where she was assigned to "python patrol" for The Nature Conservancy which formed its Python Patrol when Burmese pythons were spotted swimming from the Everglades toward the Florida Keys.
Although the pythons are not a threat in our area, perhaps it's due to the diligence of biologists who are trying to control their population and limit their territory.
These days, Millet is focused on combating the spread of nonnative grasses, and the ever-present threats of feral hogs, iguanas and other critters.
Dr. Robin Jenkins, veterinarian for the Peace River Wildlife Center in Punta Gorda, said one of the most invasive birds in our area are Muscovy ducks. By state law, if an injured Muscovy duck is brought to the center, it would be euthanized, she said.
"They compete with the native ducks and are insidious — they breed with our ducks, creating hybrids, and pretty soon we won't have native ducks."
Jenkins said another species that has come to the attention of the wildlife center, is the Cuban brown anole. However, while it was thought the native green anole population was being reduced, it turns out they just "went higher into the trees."
According to the University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, the green anole is the only native anole in the state. With the arrival of the Cuban brown anole, the green anoles adapted to the invasive anole and made their habitat vertically. However, the Cuban brown anole is a predator — it eats the green anole's young.
There are 10 other species of anoles that came here from places such as Cuba, Jamaica, the Caribbean and Central America.
The following are other nonnative species wreaking havoc in our area:
Feral hogs: Not native to Florida, they are thought to have been first introduced to Florida by Spanish explorers as a food source. Later, Eurasian wild boar were released in the U.S. in the early 1900s to provide a huntable big game species. Since then the different species of wild hogs have been interbreeding
The hogs have negative impacts on native species such as snakes and ground nesting birds, and cause millions of dollars in damages to residential property and agriculture. They also carry pathogens and parasites of which native species have no defense. They are dangerous and will attack if threatened; adults can weigh up to 150 pounds.
There are now some 500,000 in the state, and when they are removed in a certain area, the remainder tend to breed more, thus replenishing the population, Millet said.
Argentine black and white tegus: There have been nearly 250 sightings reports in Charlotte County alone. The tegus, native to South America, are a high priority nonnative species for FWC control, Thompson said. "They will destroy gopher tortoise eggs and burrow in their dens." But popular as pets, tegus in Florida have been stolen out of traps then sold illegally.
Iguanas - green, black spiny tailed, and Mexican spiny tailed: In Central and South America, many people eat the green iguana. There, the reptile may be considered an endangered species. But in the U.S., the iguanas are a nuisance, destroying our ecosystem's plant life and bird eggs.
Cuban tree frogs - although cute to look out, they are nonnative and eat five types of Florida's native tree frogs. The FWC recommends you wear gloves because their skin contains an irritant. Euthanize them by rubbing a product with 20% benzocaine (Orajel, Anbesol) on their backs or bellies, then put them in a plastic bag and freeze them. The next day dispose of the dead frog. Any tree frog larger than 2.5 inches is likely a Cuban tree frog, said Thompson.
Cane toads - This nonnative toad which grows quite large like Cuban tree frogs, releases a toxin when touched or threatened that can kill small pets.
Nile monitor - A semi-aquatic lizard from South America and the Caribbean, the Nile monitor which has a population in Cape Coral, has now been reported in the region, including Charlotte County and North Port. It is olive green to black and has cream-colored or yellow stripes on the jaw and head. They can live up to 20 years in capacity, and the largest lizard species in Africa can weigh more than 17 pounds and average 5 feet in length. They feed on shellfish, bugs, fish, frogs, toads, lizards, turtles, snakes, and other reptiles, birds and their eggs plus small mammals.
Caecilian - FWC biologists recently discovered what looks like a large, gray, wrinkly snake. The worm-like animal, found in a canal, was DNA-tested and found to be the Rio cauca caecilian, native to Venezuela and Colombia. Caeciolians are scavengers and they eat small animals.
Nonnative plants
Mitchell reminded that some plants are strictly prohibited. They are the Brazilian pepper, Australian pine and air potatoes. For a complete list go to FLEPPC.org.
He said some nonnative plants can be used in gardening or contained in pots.
Millet said one of the biggest problems Florida has currently is with Natal grass. From the Natal region of South Africa, this grass has a "beautiful, rosy bloom that's short with silvery gray foliage."
However, it produces "lots of seeds" and is filling in spaces where our native grasses, such as cotton grass, should be. It also fills in gopher tortoise burrows. She said if you see this roadside week, "get rid of it."
The public can go to www.eddmaps.org to learn about different nonnative animal and plant species.
