According to a poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation, Americans are growing less reluctant about receiving a coronavirus vaccine.
About 71% of respondents polled in late November and early December said they would get a vaccine — up from 63% in an August/September poll.
Area residents and visitors had mixed views on the idea of vaccinations.
"I'm concerned about future fertility," said Michelle Endress, who was visiting Punta Gorda from Michigan with her baby.
Aislyn and Christopher Simpson were visiting Christopher's hometown and relatives. The couple are students at the University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa.
"We've talked about it," Aislyn said. "We're a young couple and would want to get enough long-term research."
She said they plan to have a family and were concerned about how it might affect any children.
Some favored the COVID-19 vaccine with enthusiasm. Bob and Kathleen Sager were with their granddaughter Maya, and gave a resounding "yes." The couple, from Fort Myers, said they already had the coronavirus and were "five months out."
"We don't want to go through that again," Kathleen Sager said
Vietnam veteran Bob Zogran said he "definitely" would get the vaccine. He said he's already contacted the Veterans Administration about getting the first dose. His wife, Suzanne, said she, too, would get the vaccine when available.
Some are still uncertain.
Punta Gorda resident Dana Schwarz, who was with her friend Wynn Wooten, said she would "probably" take the vaccine, while Wynn said, "I think so."
Nikole Kantzios, from Port Charlotte, said that she would probably take the vaccine.
Carol Sheldon, a Port Charlotte resident, was shopping with her daughter-in-law Christina Sheldon. Both said they would not be getting the vaccine.
"They've got to improve it," Carol said.
Frank McKevitt, who was with his daughter Gwen McKevitt, said he would take the vaccine.
Daniel and Janet Hoffman said they wouldn't take the vaccine at this time. They said they wanted to learn more about it before taking the first dose.
Mary Beth and Rick Mayda, visiting from Savannah said they would take the vaccine when it becomes available to them.
Peggy Ensley, of Punta Gorda, said she would take the vaccine.
Also favoring the vaccine were Mark Roman, and Dave and Cindy Matalka who would soon be moving to their Punta Gorda home from Pittsburgh.
Barbara and Walter Davis both said yes. They were visiting from Lakeland.
Gaspar and Arline LaFata, from Port Charlotte, said they both would get the vaccine.
Judi Mallon, a Punta Gorda resident said she would get the vaccine.
