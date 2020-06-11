An airplane full of dogs livin’ la vida loca in Puerto Rico arrived in Port Charlotte Wednesday, and are ready to find a new home.
The Animal Welfare League in Port Charlotte, in a new partnership with Island Dog Rescue, in Puerto Rico, is receiving shipments of "satos" — small dogs who were living in the streets in Puerto Rico.
“All shelters in Florida have a real problem that we can't supply the demand for little dogs — people want the little dogs,” said Karen Slomba, executive director of the Animal Welfare League. “Because of hurricanes (in Puerto Rico), people have been displaced from their homes so their animals have been displaced. There's tons of strays.”
The 20 small, mixed-breed dogs from Puerto Rico and St. Croix are quarantining at the shelter now, and will begin to become available to the public next week.
“Our mission as a shelter is to advocate for animal protection and welfare,” Slomba said. “So by bringing these dogs in, not only are we supplying the demand, but we're also fulfilling our mission because we are saving lives.”
Among the doggos ready to be adopted are Tig, who was found pregnant at a landfill in St. Croix, Cookie who has a wonky leg due to being starved, and Trooper who was found hungry in a rain forest.
“They were street dogs, but you know they were people’s pets because they’re super friendly,” Slomba said.
Animal Welfare League is not currently open to the public due to COVID-19 precautions, but anyone interested in adopting can make an appointment by calling 941-625-6720, and check the nonprofit’s Facebook page to see when pets are available.
