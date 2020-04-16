March is historically the busiest month at Punta Gorda Airport.
Originally, the airport was "on-track for a phenomenal month," according to airport CEO James Parish. But since COVID-19 hit, traffic went down significantly to 151,783 passengers from the projected 300,000 passengers they expected that month.
"March ended up doing fairly well even though the last two weeks were very non-existent," Parish said at the Charlotte County Airport Authority meeting Thursday morning. "I've seen some flights with three people on them."
The meeting, which is typically filled with dozens of members of the community, had nine lone chairs separated by 6 feet in order for attendees to social distance, with a handful of staff and members of the public. An additional 20 members of the public, and three commissioners, joined the meeting via phone or online.
Despite the occasional technical difficulty, the meeting carried on per usual. Parish gave a report of PGD's financials, with airport staff anticipating their flight schedule to be reduced to 20% through September.
Before COVID-19, the airport was anticipated to have a profit of $4 million for their fiscal year, which runs from October 2019 to September 2020. With these new projections, though, the airport expects to make a profit of $490,000, Parish said.
"We're still profitable," Parish said, especially with the help of grant funds from the Federal Aviation Administration to help pay for staff and operations.
Under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, PGD received a $23.8 million grant that will provide economic relief, funding continued operations and replace lost revenue. These funds can go toward airport capital expenditures, expenses and debt payments.
After using some funds on operational expenses, such as payroll, Parish plans to modify future projects to meet the requirements of the grant.
"We want to make sure we take full advantage of the monies that are offered," he said.
The airport authority's assistant secretary treasurer Rob Hancik suggested the board create a schedule of items staff wants to fund.
"We need to know how the $23.8 million is going to be spent and where it's going to be spent," Hancik said.
The next Charlotte County Airport Authority meeting is 9 a.m. May 21 at 7375 Utilities Road, building 313, in Punta Gorda.
