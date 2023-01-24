PUNTA GORDA — It started out as a joke, and ended up as one of Punta Gorda Airport’s newest additions.
On Thursday, the Punta Gorda Airport Authority gave the all-clear for the new airport mascot, Curtiss the Hawk.
After hearing about the popularity of a mascot at another airport, Punta Gorda Airport CEO James Parish jokingly told marketing director Kaley Miller that they needed one of their own.
Miller went to work asking airport staff for input. One of the mascots was Sunny the Snowbird and another was Joy the Jet. Curtiss the Hawk was created by Ray Laroche, director of operation maintenance at the airport.
The Army veteran and 9-year employee designed the mascot to teach children and other airport visitors about the history of the aircraft combat pilots used to train in the airfield in Punta Gorda from 1941-42.
“The spirited hawk would pay homage to veterans stationed at the Punta Gorda Airfield in World War II,” Miller told the airport authority members. “He is named after Curtiss P-40 Warhawk, that American pilots trained on before they were sent overseas to fight the war.”
Laroche said a mascot belonging to an airport in Sanford, Florida goes to airshows and its image is on hats, challenge coins and other merchandise in the airport.
“This is a way to expose children to interest in aviation,” Laroche said.
Miller said she will continue to get feedback on Curtiss, including finding a company that can make a costume for someone to wear to parades and other events. Miller said additional accessories could be added for different occasions.
Eventually, airport visitors could get merchandise with Curtiss’ image including stickers, luggage tags kids coloring books to tell his story.
“We will move forward with creating the mascot, it’s exciting,” Miller said. “It’s a positive distraction to work on after the hurricane.”
Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com
